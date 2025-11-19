403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mainland Warns Taiwan Against Risky US-Aligned Economic Moves
(MENAFN) A mainland representative on Wednesday cautioned Taiwan's authorities against seeking favor with the United States at the expense of the island’s population and economic well-being, stressing that such behavior will ultimately result in exploitation, as the U.S. consistently places "America First."
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, offered these comments after a media report asserted that during tariff discussions, the United States requested Taiwan to pour 350 to 550 billion U.S. dollars into the American economy.
Voicing serious concern, Zhu highlighted that this level of investment corresponds to roughly 44 to 69 percent of Taiwan’s projected 2024 GDP and represents about 58 to 92 percent of its October foreign exchange reserves.
"If the report is true, it only proves that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities are willing to sacrifice Taiwan people's hard-earned money and disregard Taiwan businesses' interests in pursuit of external support for their separatist scheme," Zhu stated.
She emphasized that such moves would trigger the outflow of capital, expertise, and skilled individuals from Taiwan to the United States, severely harming the island’s industrial progress.
"More and more facts are making the people of Taiwan realize that the United States always prioritizes 'America First,'" Zhu concluded.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, offered these comments after a media report asserted that during tariff discussions, the United States requested Taiwan to pour 350 to 550 billion U.S. dollars into the American economy.
Voicing serious concern, Zhu highlighted that this level of investment corresponds to roughly 44 to 69 percent of Taiwan’s projected 2024 GDP and represents about 58 to 92 percent of its October foreign exchange reserves.
"If the report is true, it only proves that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities are willing to sacrifice Taiwan people's hard-earned money and disregard Taiwan businesses' interests in pursuit of external support for their separatist scheme," Zhu stated.
She emphasized that such moves would trigger the outflow of capital, expertise, and skilled individuals from Taiwan to the United States, severely harming the island’s industrial progress.
"More and more facts are making the people of Taiwan realize that the United States always prioritizes 'America First,'" Zhu concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment