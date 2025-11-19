403
Colombian leader denounces Trump’s remarks on destroying drug labs
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Tuesday sharply criticized US President Donald Trump over comments in which Trump said he would be “proud” to personally destroy drug-processing facilities in Colombia.
Responding on the US-based social media platform X, Petro rejected Trump’s characterization of Colombia’s anti-narcotics efforts and said the former US leader had been misinformed. He pointed out that during his administration, Colombian authorities dismantled 10,366 cocaine-processing laboratories, a figure he suggested Trump was unaware of.
“I am proud that 10,366 cocaine production laboratories were destroyed during my government. Rubio (US Secretary of State) didn’t tell this to Trump; no one tells him these things,” Petro wrote.
Trump’s remarks, made on Monday, stressed Colombia’s role in the global cocaine trade.
“Colombia has cocaine factories where they make cocaine — would I knock out those factories? I would be proud to do it. Personally. I didn’t say I’m doing it — but I would be proud to do it because we’re going to save millions of lives by doing it,” he said.
Petro’s response reflects ongoing tensions between Bogotá and Washington over drug policy, with the Colombian leader frequently criticizing past US-led approaches and calling for new strategies focused on prevention, regulation, and rural development.
