Sudanese army claims advances amid renewed clashes with RSF
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army claimed significant advances across the Kordofan region on Tuesday amid renewed fighting with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to reports.
A military statement said that army operations were carried out “with high efficiency,” inflicting “heavy losses in personnel and equipment” on the RSF. It added that several “vital sites” were secured and that forces were “redeployed according to a planned operational strategy.” The army vowed to continue its campaign “until the country is cleansed of rebellion and foreign agendas.”
Earlier in the day, the Joint Force of Armed Movements, a coalition aligned with the army, said it had regained control of Abu Sunun and Abu Qaoud in North Kordofan. Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minnawi also reported that army and allied forces had defeated the RSF in Jabal Abu Sunun and surrounding areas.
The RSF, however, claimed that it had repelled attacks by army forces in Jabal Abu Sunun, Jabal Issa, and Al-Ayyara, west of the provincial capital El-Obeid. On Monday, the army said it had retaken Um Sayala in northern North Kordofan from the RSF.
Following the RSF’s seizure of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, last month, fighting has expanded into new fronts, particularly in the central and southern Kordofan region. The RSF currently controls all five Darfur states, while the army holds most of the remaining 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum. Although Darfur accounts for roughly one-fifth of Sudan’s territory, the majority of the country’s 50 million people reside in army-held areas.
