Wix Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results



Total bookings and revenue growth accelerated to 14% y/y in Q3, fueled by robust new cohort behavior and Base44 outperformance

Base44 is quickly proving to be a top vibe coding platform with over 2 million users served and more than one thousand new paying subscribers joining everyday Sustaining tremendous demand as initial product and marketing investments take hold, putting Base44 on track to achieve at least $50 million of ARR by year-end and accelerating path to $100 million ARR milestone



NEW YORK -- Wix Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) (the“Company”), a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025. In addition, the Company provided its outlook for the fourth quarter and an updated outlook for full year 2025. Please visit the Wix Investor Relations website at to view the Q3'25 Shareholder Update and other materials.

“Our goal has always been to give people the power to access advanced technology without the barriers of complexity,” said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix.“With Base44, we're extending this mission by bringing the next generation of AI and natural-language development to applications. This is the next phase in the evolution of our commitment to democratizing technology, and I'm excited for what's ahead.”

Nir Zohar, President and Co-founder at Wix, continued,“Strong execution across both Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions drove bookings and revenue growth to accelerate to 14% y/y, exceeding expectations. Importantly, new cohort bookings sustained the momentum we saw in 1H as a result of healthy demand and robust business fundamentals. Continued strength in our new cohorts is a testament to the value of the Wix brand and growing importance of our platform for small businesses and all types of creators on the internet today.”

Lior Shemesh, CFO at Wix, added,“With market share growing from low-single digits to more than 10%1 since June, Base44 top-line growth is exceeding expectations. To capture this better than anticipated demand, we are accelerating our marketing investments in Base44 with strong TROI. As a result of Base44's outperformance, coupled with new cohort strength in our core Wix business, we are increasing our bookings guidance for the full year. I'm confident the strategic investments we're making today will enable Base44 to be a meaningful growth driver for Wix in 2026 and beyond with similar margins to our core business in the long-term.”

Q3 2025 Financial Results



Total revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was $505.2 million, up 14% y/y

Creative Subscriptions revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was $356.2 million, up 12% y/y

Creative Subscriptions ARR increased to $1.457 billion as of the end of the quarter, up 11% y/y

Business Solutions revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was $149.0 million, up 18% y/y

Transaction revenue2 in the third quarter of 2025 was $65.3 million, up 20% y/y

Partners revenue3 in the third quarter of 2025 was $192.1 million, up 24% y/y

Total bookings in the third quarter of 2025 were $514.5 million, up 14% y/y



Creative Subscriptions bookings in the third quarter of 2025 were $366.4 million, up 12% y/y

Business Solutions bookings in the third quarter of 2025 were $148.2 million, up 20% y/y

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2025 was 68%



Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 83%

Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 32%

Total non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2025 was 69%



Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 84%

Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 34%

GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2025 was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share

Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2025 was $100.2 million, or $1.80 per basic share and $1.68 per diluted share

Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of 2025 was $128.7 million, while capital expenditures totaled $1.4 million, leading to free cash flow of $127.3 million

Excluding acquisition-related costs, free cash flow for the third quarter of 2025 would have been $159.4 million, or 32% of revenue

In Q3'25, we executed $175 million of share repurchases, repurchasing approximately 1.3 million Wix ordinary shares in total at an approximate volume-weighted average price per share of $136.64 Total employee count at the end of Q3'25 was 5,344



1 Per Similarweb and proprietary Wix data on AI application builders. Wix's market share reflects its share of total desktop unique visitors as of October 2025.

2 Transaction revenue is a portion of Business Solutions revenue, and we define transaction revenue as all revenue generated through transaction facilitation, primarily from Wix Payments, as well as Wix POS, shipping solutions and multi-channel commerce and gift card solutions.

3 Partners revenue is defined as revenue generated through agencies and freelancers that build sites or applications for other users (“Agencies”) as well as revenue generated through B2B partnerships, such as LegalZoom or Vistaprint (“Resellers”). We identify Agencies using multiple criteria, including but not limited to, the number of sites built, participation in the Wix Partner Program and/or the Wix Marketplace or Wix products used (incl. Wix Studio). Partners revenue includes revenue from both the Creative Subscriptions (including Base44) and Business Solutions businesses.

Financial Outlook

We expect year-to-date momentum to carry through the remainder of 2025, driven by a robust top-of-funnel and disciplined execution on our strategic initiatives, particularly as we build out the Base44 business. Health in our core Wix offering coupled with ramping contribution from Base44 outperformance is setting the foundation for a strong finish to the year.

We are raising our full year bookings outlook to $2,060 - 2,078 million, or 13-14% y/y growth, compared to $2,040 - 2,075 million, or 11-13% y/y growth, previously. This increased expectation is driven by meaningful outperformance of Base44, which we expect to continue as we accelerate marketing investments to capture the stronger-than-anticipated demand we're seeing today. As a result, we expect Base44 to achieve at least $50 million of ARR by year-end, an increase from our previous plan. Our guidance also assumes a stable macro and continued top-of-funnel strength.

At the same time, we are updating our full year revenue outlook to $1,990 - 2,000 million, or 13-14% y/y growth, compared to $1,975 - 2,000 million, or 12-14% y/y growth, previously. Base44 outperformance is expected to be offset by the continued shift in our core Wix business mix towards two- and three-year subscription packages.

We expect total revenue in Q4 2025 to be $521 - 531 million, up 13-15% y/y.

For the full year, we now expect non-GAAP gross margin to be 68-69% due to higher AI costs as a result of better than anticipated demand and increasing usage volume for Base44.

Additionally to capture the robust Base44 opportunity we see today, we are accelerating branding and marketing investments above previous expectations as a result of top-line outperformance, in-line with our TROI methodology. We now expect non-GAAP operating expenses to be ~50% of revenue for the full year.

Due to our anticipated increase in bookings, higher operating expenses, and continued working capital benefits, we now expect to generate free cash flow of approximately $600 million in 2025, or approximately 30% of revenue.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

Wix will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at /.

About Ltd.

Wix is a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix empowers millions of users, including self-creators, agencies, enterprises and more, with industry-leading infrastructure, performance and security. The platform combines advanced AI, flexible design and robust business and commerce solutions to help users build stronger brands, connect with their audiences and scale their businesses online. Wix is shaping the future of how digital experiences are built, with its intuitive AI-powered website builder and no-code application creation through Base44, making sophisticated creation accessible to all.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, bookings on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow on a constant currency basis, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or foreign exchange neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Bookings is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues and the change in unbilled contractual obligations for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Bookings include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by users as well as cash we collect from business solutions, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and the majority of the additional products and services (other than Google Workspace) are recognized as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognized as revenue as we fulfill our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude the capital expenditures and other expenses associated with the buildout of our new corporate headquarters, and cash acquisition-related expenses. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction costs and retention payments that would not otherwise have been incurred by us in the normal course of our business. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow margin, free cash flow, as adjusted, bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) the total monthly revenue of all Creative Subscriptions (including Base44) in effect on the last day of the period, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations multiplied by all registered domains in effect on the last day of the period; and (iii) monthly revenue from other partnership agreements including enterprise partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, bookings and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“aim,”“forecast,”“indication,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“subject,”“project,”“outlook,”“future,”“will,”“seek” and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the quarterly and annual guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that we will be able to attract and retain registered users and partners to our various offerings, and generate new paid subscriptions, in particular as we continuously adjust our marketing strategy and as the macro-economic environment continues to be turbulent; our expectation that we will be able to increase the average revenue we derive per paid subscription, including through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments, as well as third-party products we will offer in the future within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions and our Wix Studio product, as well as our vibe coding product; our expectations regarding our ability to develop relevant and required products using artificial intelligence (“AI”), the regulatory environment impacting AI and AI-related activities, including privacy and intellectual property, and potential competitive impacts from AI tools; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior, in particular during turbulent macro-economic environments; our prediction of the future revenues and/or bookings generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth, as well as our ability to generate and maintain elevated levels of free cash flow and profitability; our expectation to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our expectation that we will effectively execute our initiatives to improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and continue attracting registered users and partners, and increase user retention, user engagement and sales; our ability to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our expectation regarding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, potential illiquidity of banking systems, and other recessionary trends on our business; our expectations relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or Convertible Notes pursuant to our repurchase program; our expectation that we will effectively manage our infrastructure; our expectation to comply with AI, privacy, and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; our expectations regarding the outcome of any regulatory investigation or litigation, including class actions; our expectations regarding future changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues, including as a result of elevated costs related to AI, as well as our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; our expectations regarding changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and the Houti movement in Yemen and/or the Ukraine-Russia war and any escalations thereof and potential for wider regional instability and conflict; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and for the foreseeable future; our expectations with respect to the integration and performance of acquisitions; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; and our expectations about entering into new markets and attracting new customer demographics, including our ability to successfully attract new partners, large enterprise-level users and to grow our activities, including through the adoption of our Wix Studio product, with these customer types as anticipated other factors discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2025. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.