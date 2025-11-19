403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Senate Clears Legislation to Release Epstein Files
(MENAFN) The U.S. Senate unanimously approved legislation Tuesday mandating the Department of Justice (DOJ) release documents connected to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, following near-unanimous House passage of the measure.
President Donald Trump's signature remains the final step before the bill becomes law.
Senators greenlit the legislation through unanimous consent within hours of the House vote, even before the bill's formal transmission from the lower chamber.
"My unanimous consent request guarantees that the Senate will immediately pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act without any further action. As soon as it comes over from the House, we will pass the House's bill without changes, without delay, and we will finally get this done," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer declared on the chamber floor before seeking unanimous consent.
Earlier that day, the House voted 427-1 to advance the Act. The legislation compels the DOJ to make public all unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials it holds regarding Epstein's investigation and prosecution.
Certain information may remain confidential, including victims' personally identifiable details and materials that could compromise ongoing federal investigations.
Congressional approval arrived just two days after Trump abruptly reversed course and urged Republican House members to support releasing the Epstein files. U.S. media reports indicated Trump's dramatic policy shift stemmed from significant numbers of Republican representatives already intending to vote for disclosure.
Epstein maintained relationships with numerous influential American political and business leaders. Following his arrest on sexual offense charges, he died in custody in August 2019, with authorities officially declaring it suicide.
During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump pledged to release Epstein case documents if elected. However, on July 7, the DOJ and Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a memorandum asserting no "incriminating client list," no evidence supporting murder theories regarding Epstein's death, and no plans for additional document releases.
The now-approved bill was introduced in the House mid-July, but Republican leadership, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, stalled proceedings for months.
Democratic Representative Ro Khanna and Republican Representative Thomas Massie spearheaded a discharge petition designed to force a vote upon reaching 218 signatures. Last Wednesday, the petition obtained its final required signature.
Also Wednesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee unveiled Epstein-related documents involving Trump. Republicans on the committee responded by releasing substantially more files as a countermeasure, charging Democrats with cherry-picking.
Friday saw Trump direct the DOJ to investigate prominent Democrats linked to Epstein, including former President Bill Clinton. Critics characterize the directive as an effort to deflect from the Epstein-related documents involving Trump that Democrats recently disclosed.
President Donald Trump's signature remains the final step before the bill becomes law.
Senators greenlit the legislation through unanimous consent within hours of the House vote, even before the bill's formal transmission from the lower chamber.
"My unanimous consent request guarantees that the Senate will immediately pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act without any further action. As soon as it comes over from the House, we will pass the House's bill without changes, without delay, and we will finally get this done," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer declared on the chamber floor before seeking unanimous consent.
Earlier that day, the House voted 427-1 to advance the Act. The legislation compels the DOJ to make public all unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials it holds regarding Epstein's investigation and prosecution.
Certain information may remain confidential, including victims' personally identifiable details and materials that could compromise ongoing federal investigations.
Congressional approval arrived just two days after Trump abruptly reversed course and urged Republican House members to support releasing the Epstein files. U.S. media reports indicated Trump's dramatic policy shift stemmed from significant numbers of Republican representatives already intending to vote for disclosure.
Epstein maintained relationships with numerous influential American political and business leaders. Following his arrest on sexual offense charges, he died in custody in August 2019, with authorities officially declaring it suicide.
During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump pledged to release Epstein case documents if elected. However, on July 7, the DOJ and Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a memorandum asserting no "incriminating client list," no evidence supporting murder theories regarding Epstein's death, and no plans for additional document releases.
The now-approved bill was introduced in the House mid-July, but Republican leadership, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, stalled proceedings for months.
Democratic Representative Ro Khanna and Republican Representative Thomas Massie spearheaded a discharge petition designed to force a vote upon reaching 218 signatures. Last Wednesday, the petition obtained its final required signature.
Also Wednesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee unveiled Epstein-related documents involving Trump. Republicans on the committee responded by releasing substantially more files as a countermeasure, charging Democrats with cherry-picking.
Friday saw Trump direct the DOJ to investigate prominent Democrats linked to Epstein, including former President Bill Clinton. Critics characterize the directive as an effort to deflect from the Epstein-related documents involving Trump that Democrats recently disclosed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment