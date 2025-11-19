403
Poland accuses Ukraine of collaborating with Russia in rail sabotage
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk claimed Tuesday that Ukrainians acted in coordination with Russian intelligence in the suspected sabotage of the Warsaw–Lublin intercity railway near the village of Mika.
He told lawmakers that authorities have identified two Ukrainian suspects linked to the incident, saying they collaborated with Russian operatives and later escaped to Belarus, according to earlier statements.
Tusk said the pair had long-standing ties to Russian intelligence, noting that one was convicted in Ukraine in May for sabotage.
"We are dealing with an unprecedented event. This is perhaps the most serious situation, in the context of Poland's security, since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine,” he said.
He explained that the two sabotage attempts took place separately — the first using a steel clamp on the tracks, and the second involving a "military-grade C4 explosive device" triggered by an initiating mechanism attached to a 300-meter (984-foot) electrical cable.
“In both cases, we are certain that these were intentional actions and their aim was to cause a railway disaster,” Tusk added.
Polish ministers said late Monday that they have compiled significant evidence identifying those behind the suspected attacks.
Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski, speaking alongside the justice and infrastructure ministers, said at a joint briefing that “a great deal of evidence,” including CCTV recordings and other materials, “will certainly allow for the perpetrators of this heinous act of sabotage to be identified very quickly.”
Kierwinski confirmed that an explosive device was “beyond any doubt” detonated, damaging the track near Mika. He also said a metal clamp was discovered on the line, though its connection to the Pulawy disruption remains uncertain, adding that 60 meters (197 feet) of power lines had been harmed.
Special services coordinator Tomasz Siemoniak said the acts were likely ordered by foreign entities.
On Monday, Tusk also stated that the previous night’s damage on the Warsaw–Lublin route was deliberate.
"Unfortunately, the worst suspicions have been confirmed. An act of sabotage occurred on the Warsaw-Lublin line (village of Mika). An explosive device detonated and destroyed the railway track. Services and the prosecutor's office are working on the scene," he wrote on X.
He added that another incident on the same line, near Pulawy, southeast of Warsaw, may likewise constitute sabotage, with security agencies examining whether both cases are part of a broader pattern of hostile activities targeting Polish infrastructure.
Early Sunday, police in Radom reported that a train driver noticed “irregularities” on the Deblin–Warsaw route near the village of Zyczyn, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the capital.
Initial checks found intentional damage to a portion of the track, leading to an immediate halt in traffic.
The inquiry unfolds amid increased concern in Poland following a series of suspected Russia-linked sabotage operations across NATO countries. Authorities have recently detained several individuals accused of attempting arson or disrupting railway networks used to transport Western military supplies to Ukraine.
