Veteran Employee Profile: Spotlighting Wyatt Gaines, Bridging Service And Innovation

MENAFN - 3BL) From an early age, Wyatt Gaines knew he wanted to serve. Growing up in a family with a proud military tradition, he admired the sense of purpose and discipline that came with wearing the uniform.

“I come from a family with a strong military background - my father, grandfather, and uncle all served - so joining the military was always part of my plan after high school,” he said.“This decision would not only carry on my family's legacy but align with my long-term career goals.”

Gaines joined the U.S. Army in 2014, focusing on network support and administration. Over more than 11 years, he built technical expertise and leadership through assignments in Ft. Hood, Washington, D.C., Iraq, and Germany, experiences that continue to guide his work today.

“I was drawn to the information technology field as a way to support national defense and prepare for life beyond the military,” he said.“My Army experience delivered exactly that. The Army sharpened my skills and strengthened my ability to adapt and lead under pressure.”

One of his key responsibilities was serving as an alternate communication security (COMSEC) account manager, overseeing cryptographic materials and ensuring compliance during multiple inspections, all completed without deficiencies.

As he neared the end of his active-duty service, Gaines looked for a way to transition into fulfilling civilian work. He found that path through CACI's Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge Internship Program, which connects service members with hands-on experience in corporate environments before military separation. The company has proudly served as a DoD-approved SkillBridge sponsor for six years, with 65% of all interns converting to CACI employees upon separation.

“SkillBridge played a critical role in helping me decide where to begin my civilian career after the Army,” Gaines said.“CACI's mentorship and firsthand understanding of the transition process were instrumental in helping me navigate the shift while continuing to serve a meaningful mission.”

After completing the program, Gaines joined CACI full time as a Network Administrator. Now two months into his role, he continues to apply the same focus and problem-solving mindset that defined his time in uniform.

“The experience I gained with routing and switching in the Army is something I apply daily in my work,” he shared.“This practical knowledge allows me to quickly address complex technical challenges and ensure systems are operating efficiently.”

The same commitment to purpose that inspired Gaines to serve continues to shape his work today. His military background fostered a deep respect for teamwork and shared mission - qualities reflected throughout CACI's culture.

“This sense of collective responsibility and trust in one another continues to be integral in my role at CACI,” he said.“With the end goal front and center, I feel empowered to work as part of a team and support the company's efforts to expand the limits of national security,” he said.

CACI proudly supports thousands of veterans like Gaines as they transition to civilian careers and connects them with opportunities in fields closely aligned with their military occupational specialties. Continue your mission with CACI's nearly 40% veteran and military-affiliated workforce.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a national security company with 25,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers' success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500TM, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.

# # #

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lauren Presti

Executive Director, Media Relations and Digital Communications

(703) 434-5037, ...