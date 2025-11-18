403
Latam Announces Biggest Network Expansion In Its History Across Brazil And Abroad
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Latam Airlines is preparing one of the biggest network expansions in its history, betting that Brazil's appetite for travel and trade will keep growing despite a tough operating environment.
In 2026 the carrier plans seven new routes: four inside Brazil and three long-haul links to Europe and Africa. With these additions, Latam expects to serve 63 Brazilian airports and 28 direct international destinations from the country, cementing its position as Brazil's main private bridge to the world.
At home, the airline is pushing beyond the usual São Paulo –Rio axis. A new Guarulhos–Uberaba route launches on 5 January with three weekly flights, connecting a major agribusiness hub more efficiently to global markets.
In May, Guarulhos–Juiz de Fora and Brasília–Campina Grande start daily operations, followed in June by daily Guarulhos–Caldas Novas, a key hot-springs tourism cluster.
All four routes will use Airbus A320-family aircraft, keeping costs in check while linking mid-sized cities directly into Latam's main hubs.
Abroad, Latam is placing a clear bet on business and higher-spending leisure traffic. From São Paulo–Guarulhos, the airline will open three weekly flights to Amsterdam in April 2026, Brussels in June and Cape Town in September, all operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliners.
Latam expands routes to strengthen Brazil's global connectivity
Amsterdam offers a powerful European transfer hub; Brussels restores a direct bridge to the European Union's political capital after more than two decades; and Cape Town becomes Latam 's second South African gateway alongside Johannesburg, strengthening a rare Latin America–Africa corridor.
The expansion comes after Latam exited bankruptcy proceedings in 2022 with a cleaner balance sheet, while rivals still wrestle with high debt and local tax and cost pressures.
Since 2021 the company has grown from 44 to 59 Brazilian airports and now aims for 63, driven by internal analysis of real demand rather than political vanity routes.
For travellers, the result is fewer bus marathons and fewer forced connections; for exporters and investors, it is a denser web of privately financed links that tie Brazil more tightly into European and African value chains at a time when connectivity and growth, not slogans, will decide who prospers.
