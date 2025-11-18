Arab-Brazilian Chamber Hosts Fintech World Cup Leg

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Brazilian qualifying round of the FinTech World Cup, a competition organized by the DIFC finance innovation hub from the United Arab Emirates, will take place next month at the headquarters of the(ABCC ) in São Paulo. The cup offers investment opportunities for fintechs with innovative technologies, and registration is open until November 25.

According to information released by the ABCC's press office, to take part, companies must have annual revenue capped at USD 1 million, at least two employees, a published website, and a business plan ready for presentation.

Ten fintechs will be selected for the in-person open pitch at the ABCC headquarters on December 9 at 9:30 a.m. At the event, the chosen companies will present their plans to a jury, which will score them based on relevance, viability, innovation, and scalability. The ABCC round is organized by its innovation hub, CCAB Lab.

The top-ranked fintech will present its case at the Fintech World Cup final next May in Dubai, during the Dubai Fintech Summit 2026. It will compete with fintechs from India, China, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Mexico, Jordan, and other countries, gaining exposure to potential investors.

According to Melisa Urtuzuastegui, the Fintech World Cup's head of expansion for Latin America, the competition often leads to investments even for companies that don't win. At the Mexican qualifier last April, the winning fintech received funding from a local group after reaching the final in Dubai.“The UAE are very interested in having Brazilian fintechs operating within their innovation ecosystems,” she says.

For Diego Peres, president of the Brazilian Fintech Association (ABFintechs), which supports the event, Brazil already shapes the sector at a global level.“Brazilian fintechs have shown they can scale models, anticipate trends, and create solutions that influence other markets,” he says.“Seeing this recognition grow in the UAE as well confirms our potential to export technology, talent, and strong capabilities, competing globally with consistency and relevance.”

The Brazilian qualifying round of the Fintech World Cup is supported by Sebrae Startups (National and São Paulo's), ABFintechs, Invest SP, Investe Recife, and the Recife Department of Economic Development.

