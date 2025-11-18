Iraq Remains In The Race For A World Cup Spot

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Iraq's men's national football team secured a spot in the playoff for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday (18). The Iraqis defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in a match in Basra, keeping their hopes alive for a place in the tournament organized by FIFA. The UAE, meanwhile, lost their chance to compete in the World Cup.

The score in the match between Iraq and the UAE was opened seven minutes into the second half, when Brazilian player Caio Lucas, representing the UAE national team, scored the first goal. At the 21st minute, Mohanad Ali scored Iraq's first goal. The Iraqis' second goal, and the third of the match, came in stoppage time from a penalty converted by Amir Al-Ammari.

The last time Iraq participated in the World Cup was in 1986, almost 40 years ago. With Tuesday's result, Iraq will compete in the global playoff between March 26 and 31 next year. Also vying for this World Cup spot are the national teams of Bolivia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, New Caledonia, and two teams from the Concacaf.

