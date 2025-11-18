Military Bases In Panama And Puerto Rico Are Being Revived By The U.S. -
The closure was amid local opposition to bombing runs on Vieques that caused environmental damage and health issues. Now, construction teams have resurfaced runways and expanded facilities, enabling air and sea missions. U.S. officials operate from five sites across the island, including the José Aponte de la Torre Airport, as part of a strategy to monitor nearby waters. Puerto Rican groups protest the revival, citing risks of the territory serving as a staging point for actions against Venezuela. Ecuador presented a different outcome. Leaders there discussed reinstating a U.S. air base at Manta, which American forces left in 2009 after a constitutional ban on foreign militaries.
President Daniel Noboa backed the idea for anti-drug efforts, but citizens voted against it yesterday. The rejection halts U.S. access, though some training agreements remain in place. These steps show U.S. priorities in curbing narcotics flows and responding to Venezuelan instability. Eight warships and aircraft now patrol the Caribbean, with Panama and Puerto Rico providing key logistics. Analysts note the buildup echoes Cold War postures, raising concerns over national autonomy not only here in Costa Rica but all of Latin America. The Pentagon frames the actions as cooperative, yet critics argue they could strain ties with nations wary of external involvement.
