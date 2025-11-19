Sonam Kapoor Is 'Shaadi Ready', Reveals Two Looks She Absolutely Loved

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor took to social media to flaunt her“shaadi ready” glow by sharing her two stunning looks.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Neerja' star posted a couple of photos in stylish outfits and captioned them,“Shaadi ready... two days and two looks I loved!” In the images, Sonam is seen striking different poses in both traditional and western ensembles. In one photo, she poses alongside her husband, Anand Ahuja, while another shows the actress exuding elegance in a blue saree paired with statement jewellery.

Sonam Kapoor often shares her photos on social media and also gives glimpses of her special family moments. Yesterday, the 'Khoobsurat' actress brought the Manipuri weave to the forefront with her stylish new ensemble. The actress opted for an outfit from EAST by Easternlight Zimik, a homegrown label from Manipur's Ukhrul district. She paired a wrap-style outer layer with a black collared shirt and a coordinating skirt, also known as a kashan.

On the work front, Sonam last appeared on screen in the 2023 film“Blind,” a crime thriller directed by Shome Makhija. The movie also featured Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in key supporting roles. A remake of the 2011 Korean original,“Blind” followed the journey of a visually impaired police officer determined to track down a serial killer.

The film marked her return to acting after taking time away from the spotlight to focus on motherhood and family life following the birth of her son. Sonam welcomed her first child, son Vayu, on August 20, 2022.

Sonam Kapoor was lined up to headline the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel“Battle for Bittora,” but the project has remained stalled for years. Produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor, the film was envisioned as a blend of romance and politics, with Sonam playing an aspiring politician opposite Fawad Khan.