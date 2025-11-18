Rockbreaks Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) Expands Global Investor Access With New International Listings
Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) completed multiple international listings, broadening visibility and investor access while maintaining its primary listing on the CSE as a Canadian critical minerals explorer. The Company's shares now trade in the United States on the OTCQB under PWMXF and across several German exchanges and electronic platforms, including Frankfurt, Munich, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, LS Exchange, Quotrix, Gettex and Tradegate. Powermax said the expanded listings strengthen liquidity and support its strategy to grow a diversified global shareholder base.
About Powermax Minerals Inc.
Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The Company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.
About Rocks & Stocks
/Disclaimer
