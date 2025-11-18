Chrysalabs Becomes The First Direct-Contact Proximal Sensing Soil Tech Validated By A Third-Party Auditor To Be Used Under Verra's VM0042

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Validation by Bureau Veritas sets a new benchmark for accuracy, transparency, and scalability in soil carbon measurement, making ChrysaLabs the new reference for credible soil carbon data.

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon markets have long faced a dilemma: how to measure soil carbon at scale without losing scientific rigour. ChrysaLabs has just proven it can be done.

Following an independent review by Bureau Veritas North America, the world's largest certification body, ChrysaLabs has been officially validated as compliant with Verra's VM0042 v2.1 methodology for Improved Agricultural Land Management - including Appendix 4 on emerging technologies for soil organic carbon (SOC) measurement.

The validation confirms that ChrysaLabs' methodology delivers a credible, standards-aligned approach for SOC measurement and monitoring. It officially demonstrates for the first time, through independent third-party validation, that direct-contact proximal sensing can not only meet the most rigorous international requirements but also set a new benchmark for soil data powering high-integrity carbon credits.

This milestone means Verra-compliant soil data at a fraction of the traditional cost, a superior cost-to-accuracy ratio, faster project deployment, and greater confidence in resulting credits - all backed by pioneering third-party verification.

“This validation shows that next-generation soil sensing can deliver lab-grade rigour while accelerating the path to market,” said Samuel Fournier, CEO of ChrysaLabs.“It's a turning point for carbon farming - giving developers the confidence to build measurable, verifiable, and bankable projects that can now scale with credibility, lower risk, and meet the highest global standards.”

From validation to bankability

For carbon project developers, this validation changes the playing field.

Data generated using ChrysaLabs technology can now be confidently integrated into VM0042-aligned carbon projects, ensuring that soil measurements meet the same rigour expected of laboratory analysis.

It turns soil measurement from a cost center into a credible asset, giving project developers and landowners a path to scale grounded in science - and verified by the world's most respected auditors.

About ChrysaLabs

ChrysaLabs is a cleantech company serving the carbon industry combining lab-grade accuracy with in-field measurement to transform how the world monitors soil carbon. Its patented technology enables credible, scalable MRV solutions for carbon projects, CPGs, and regenerative agriculture programs.

