Azerbaijan Showcases New Vision For Sustainable Urbanization Ahead Of World Urban Forum

Today, reconstruction and development work in these territories is progressing rapidly. New factories are opening, residents are being provided with permanent employment, and former internally displaced citizens are returning to their native lands with dignity. However, the most critical challenge in these areas remains landmine contamination. According to the latest information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 412 people have become victims of landmine explosions since the end of the 44-day war in 2020. The Ministry has emphasized that this humanitarian tragedy-which targets civilians, disrupts reconstruction efforts, and obstructs safe return-constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%