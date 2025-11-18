Uzbekistan, China Expand Cooperation In Oil And Gas Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekneftegaz JSC and China's Jereh Group discussed the further expansion of their ongoing cooperation and the introduction of advanced technological solutions into Uzbekistan's oil and gas sector, Trend reports, citing Uzbekneftegaz.

From the Uzbek side, the meeting was led by Bakhodirjon Sidikov, while the Chinese delegation was headed by Li Zhiyong, CEO of Jereh Group.

During the meeting, it was noted that, in order to ensure stable natural gas production, maximize the development of existing reserves, and improve overall efficiency at the company's oil and gas production units, projects for the construction of small compressor stations are being implemented at an accelerated pace.

The Jereh Group delegation presented detailed information on high-efficiency compressor units, advanced drilling and service technologies, and energy-efficient and reliable equipment.

The parties also reached an agreement to establish a service center in Uzbekistan, ensure stable supplies of spare parts, and launch training programs to enhance the skills of local specialists.

In addition, proposals were discussed to expand cooperation with UzbekKhimmash JSC to localize the production of certain types of import-substituting equipment in Uzbekistan and create new jobs.

Following the talks, both sides expressed readiness to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and agreed to create expert-level working groups to jointly develop and implement a practical action plan.

Currently, Uzbekistan's oil and gas sector is leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and digitalization for improved data analysis and decision-making. Key developments include 3D geological and hydrodynamic modeling for effective field development and modern drilling techniques like rotary steerable systems. Digital automation, particularly through generative AI (GenAI), is being utilized to enhance geology, production, and field development while streamlining technical decisions.

Since 2020, automated monitoring systems for natural gas have been implemented to improve resource accountability. Additionally, 3D seismic surveys and geologic modeling are being employed to identify hydrocarbon reserves and develop accurate predictive models for reservoir fluid movement.

Jereh Group is one of the leading manufacturers of high-tech equipment for China's oil and gas industry. To date, 36 small compressor units have already been constructed and commissioned in cooperation with the Chinese company.