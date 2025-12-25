Israel Hits Back At 14 Nations Over West Bank Settlement Criticism

Israel hit back at 14 nations calling for the security cabinet to roll back its decision to approve 19 new settlements in the West Bank. Israel's Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar rejected the joint statement issued by 14 nations, including the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Canada and Japan.

Israel Rejects Foreign Interference

Condemning foreign interference in a strongly worded remark on X, he added that the Cabinet approved the establishment of 11 new settlements in Judea and Samaria and intends to formalise eight additional settlements. The Foreign Minister said, "Israel strongly rejects the statement issued by foreign countries regarding the Cabinet decision on settlements in Judea and Samaria. Foreign governments will not restrict the right of Jews to live in the Land of Israel, and any such call is morally wrong and discriminatory against Jews."

"The Cabinet decision to establish 11 new settlements and to formalise eight additional settlements is intended, among other things, to help address the security threats Israel is facing. All of ahe settlements are located in Area C and are situated on state land," the Israeli minister added.

Citing Historical Rights and International Law

While the joint statement by the 14 nations alleged that the Israeli decision violates international law, Sa'ar argued that the San Remo Conference Mandate in 1920 allows Jewish people to live in the territory of "Mandatory Palestine." "Israel acts in accordance with International Law. The incorporation of the 1917 Balfour Declaration into the Mandate was explicitly agreed upon at the San Remo Conference in 1920. According to the Mandate, the right of the Jewish people to establish their national home extends over the entire territory of 'Mandatory Palestine.' These rights were preserved in Article 80 of the Charter of the United Nations. In the aforementioned statement, the blatant silence of foreign states regarding the Palestinian Authority's illegal construction in Area C is extremely striking," the statement on X read.

14 Nations Condemn Israeli Decision

Earlier, the 14 nations condemned the Israeli security cabinet's approval of 19 new settlements in the West Bank. They argued that the Israeli decision violates international law, terming it "intensification of the settlement politics" in the West Bank and demanded that Israel take back the move. "We, States of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom condemn the approval by the Israeli security cabinet of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank," the joint statement shared by the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said.

The statement added, "We recall that such unilateral actions, as part of a wider intensification of the settlement policies in the West Bank, not only violate international law but also risk fueling instability. They risk undermining the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza amid efforts to progress to phase 2 and harming prospects for long-term peace and security across the region."

The 14 nations reiterated their opposition to Israel's "annexation and the expansion of settlement policies." The statement said, "We recall our clear opposition to any form of annexation and to the expansion of settlement policies, including the approval of the E1 settlement and thousands of new housing units. We call on Israel to reverse this decision, as well as the expansion of settlements, in line with UNSC Resolution 2334."

Commitment to Two-State Solution Reaffirmed

"We are resolute in our support of Palestinians' right of self-determination. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the Two-State solution in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side-by-side in peace and security within secure and recognised borders. We reaffirm that there is no alternative to a negotiated two-state solution," the joint statement read. (ANI)

