India On Historic Economic Growth Path: LG

File Photo Of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar- Highlighting India's rise as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the country is on a historic path of economic growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a commemorative programme at Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Inter College in Ghazipur, Sinha said the dreams of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee were now being translated into reality.“India's emergence as the world's fastest-growing economy is a testament to this transformation,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that for the first time, the country was witnessing strong and decisive governance focused on self-reliance. He added that the revival of ancient culture, upliftment of the poorest sections of society and transformation of villages into centres of economic activity were bringing the ideals of these leaders to life.

Paying rich tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee on their birth anniversaries, Sinha said their ideals and vision for a developed India, along with their message of social harmony, equality and justice, would continue to inspire generations. He described them as visionary architects of modern India.

This year marks the 164th birth anniversary of Madan Mohan Malaviya and the 101st birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Highlighting Malaviya's contribution, Sinha said Mahamana played an unparalleled role in India's educational, cultural and industrial advancement and transformed modern education into a powerful driver of development. He recalled that Banaras Hindu University was established through public mobilisation and donations.

Drawing a parallel with present-day initiatives, the Lieutenant Governor said similar ideals were being followed through the use of Corporate Social Responsibility for infrastructure development. He said that in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration had laid the foundation for more than 1,800 houses for families affected by Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor and recent natural disasters.

Paying tribute to Vajpayee, Sinha said the former prime minister awakened India's inner strength and instilled a sense of self-esteem among Indians on the global stage. He said Vajpayee prioritised good governance and economic development, and his administrative reforms, emphasis on transparency, accountability and citizen-centric service delivery ensured inclusive and rapid growth.

Moving Towards Historic Growth

Speaking at a commemoration event in Varanasi, where he paid tributes to noted socialist leader and former Banaras Hindu University Students' Union president Markandeya Singh, the Lieutenant Governor Sinha said the country was advancing towards new frontiers of knowledge, innovation and creativity to build strong intellectual capital.

“India is moving confidently towards historic growth with clear objectives of sustainable development, capacity building and skill development, equal opportunity for all, to achieve the new frontiers of knowledge for innovations and creativity to build intellectual capital,” Sinha said.

Earlier, paying tribute to Babu Markandeya Singh, the Lieutenant Governor recalled his role in guiding the youth and shaping public life. He described him as a leader who combined integrity in politics with a deep commitment to humanity and social justice.