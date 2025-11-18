University Of Jordan Tops National Ranking In QS Sustainability Report

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- The University of Jordan (UJ) has achieved significant progress in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026, ranking first locally and 384th globally, advancing 39 spots from last year's rank of 423.A university statement on Tuesday said this progress reflects continuous development in performance across sustainability, governance, and social and environmental responsibility.The ranking is based on three main categories: Social Impact, where UJ ranked 431st globally and 10th in the Arab world; Environmental Impact, ranking 422nd globally and 9th in the Arab world; and Governance, ranking 324th globally and 7th in the Arab world.Regionally, the university ranked seventh in the Arab world, up one spot from eighth last year, reflecting improvements in performance and strategies regarding sustainability, institutional planning, and resource management.The university noted that these results demonstrate its commitment to entrenching a culture of sustainability, enhancing its social and environmental impact, and developing its governance system according to global best practices, thereby strengthening its regional and international standing.