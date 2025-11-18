Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Nat'l Guard Commander, Kuwaiti Counterpart Discuss Joint Cooperation

2025-11-18 10:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- UAE National Guard Commander Major Gen. Saleh Al-Ameri met on Tuesday in Dubai with Kuwait National Guard Commander of Military and Security Affairs Brigadier-General Abdullah Saleh Abdullah to discuss ways to enhance cooperation.
The meeting also discussed coordinating efforts and exchanging expertise between the two sides, said the Kuwaiti National Guard in a statement to KUNA.
The visit by the Kuwaiti delegation to the UAE comes to participate in the Dubai Airshow 2025, which began on Monday, to explore the latest developments in civil and military aviation.
Dubai Airshow exhibition hosts more than 1,500 exhibitors, 148,000 visitors, and 490 military and civilian delegations from 115 countries, and continues until November 21. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

