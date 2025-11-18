403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Nat'l Guard Commander, Kuwaiti Counterpart Discuss Joint Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- UAE National Guard Commander Major Gen. Saleh Al-Ameri met on Tuesday in Dubai with Kuwait National Guard Commander of Military and Security Affairs Brigadier-General Abdullah Saleh Abdullah to discuss ways to enhance cooperation.
The meeting also discussed coordinating efforts and exchanging expertise between the two sides, said the Kuwaiti National Guard in a statement to KUNA.
The visit by the Kuwaiti delegation to the UAE comes to participate in the Dubai Airshow 2025, which began on Monday, to explore the latest developments in civil and military aviation.
Dubai Airshow exhibition hosts more than 1,500 exhibitors, 148,000 visitors, and 490 military and civilian delegations from 115 countries, and continues until November 21. (end)
skm
The meeting also discussed coordinating efforts and exchanging expertise between the two sides, said the Kuwaiti National Guard in a statement to KUNA.
The visit by the Kuwaiti delegation to the UAE comes to participate in the Dubai Airshow 2025, which began on Monday, to explore the latest developments in civil and military aviation.
Dubai Airshow exhibition hosts more than 1,500 exhibitors, 148,000 visitors, and 490 military and civilian delegations from 115 countries, and continues until November 21. (end)
skm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment