Selvaraghavan's 'Pudhupettai' Was What Reshaped How I Viewed Cinema, Says 'Dada' Director Ganesh Babu

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Director Ganesh K Babu, who is best known for having directed the superhit film 'Dada', has now disclosed that ace director Selvaraghavan's film 'Pudhupettai' was what reshaped how he viewed cinema.

Ganesh K Babu, who is at present directing actor Ravi Mohan's eagerly awaited political thriller 'Karathey Babu', took to X to post a picture of himself with director Selvaraghavan.

He wrote, "'Pudhupettai' reshaped how I saw cinema. It guided #Dada and now #KaratheyBabu. @selvaraghavan sir became the reason I chose this path... the reason I became a filmmaker him today felt like a circle closing. #selvaraghavan #KokkiKumarXKaratheyBabu."

For the unaware, 'Karathey Babu' will feature Ravi Mohan as a politician. In fact, the actor had to lose up to 12 kilos for playing his role in the film.

A teaser released by the makers of the film earlier this year disclosed the fact that Ravi Mohan plays a politician called Shanmugha Babu representing the R K Nagar constituency in the film.

The teaser has a scene that takes place in the State Legislative Assembly, where the Leader of the Opposition (played by K S Ravi Kumar) asks the Speaker why the Chief Minister (played by Nasser) was so interested in knowing about the old name of the RK Nagar constituency representative. The Chief Minister then gives an explanation on the significance of names, after which Shanmugha Babu (Ravi Mohan) stands up to speak. He then discloses that he was called Karathey Babu and that this name was given to him by the people of R K Nagar 17 years ago.

'Karathey Babu' has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu, music by Sam C S and editing by Kathiresh Alagesan. Well known director Rathna Kumar has co-written the script of this film, which features Daudee Jiwal as the female lead.