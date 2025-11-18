Shaan Pens A Romantic Note For Wife Radhika On Their 25Th Wedding Anniversary: 'The Magic Has Just Begun”

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood singing sensation Shaan, on account of his 25th wedding anniversary, penned a beautiful note for his wife, Radhika Mukherjee.

Taking to his social media account, Shaan shared a beautiful picture featuring them both. He wrote,“I used to think... 25 years... Silver Jubilee... we will have become so old and washed out by then... ready to retire into the sunset...” But with @radhikashaan in my life... every day felt as new and fresh and beautiful, and before I knew it... we were 25 years married!! And the magic has just begun.”

In September this year, Shaan and Radhika were seen vacationing and spending some 'us' time away from the hustle and bustle of life. Shaan had shared a romantic video of himself that also featured a glimpse of his wife, Radhika. In a video that back then made the rounds over the internet, Shaan was seen stepping out onto the balcony of the vacation villa just as the sun began to set with the sky ablaze with hues of orange and pink.

As the golden light bathed the scene, Shaan broke into his iconic song“Chaar Kadam” from the movie“PK”, originally sung by Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal. The movie starred Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Sushant Singh Rajput in important roles. The moment became more romantic when, mid-song, Shaan raised his hand towards the camera, and viewers were surprised to see his wife recording the video.

Without revealing her face, she returned the gesture, slipping her hand into his, and together they struck a romantic pose against the backdrop of the setting sun.

Shaan, a veteran playback singer, has shaped the soundtracks of Bollywood for a decade and has delivered melodies that fans still deeply cherish even after decades of their release. Songs like“Tanha Dil”,“Chand Sifarish”,“Behti Hawa Sa”,“Woh Pehli Baar”, and“Kuch Toh Hua Hai”, among others, continue to rule the hearts of fans even years after their respective releases.

For the uninitiated, Shaan and Radhika got married in November 2000 and are parents to two sons, Soham and Shubh.

–IANS

rd/