Teleflora Helps Grant Life-Changing Wishes This Holiday Season With Make-A-Wish®

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflora®, the world's leading floral delivery service, is partnering with Make-A-Wish® to grant life-changing wishes for children fighting critical illnesses. Launching today, its national ad campaign,“The Boy and the Bot,” and supporting initiatives remind us that compassion and connection bring hope and healing. This holiday season, Teleflora reminds us that each of us has the power to be someone's wish come true, especially as more than 4,000 children face a life-changing diagnosis during this time of year.

“The Boy and the Bot” offers a poignant reminder of the power of compassion and hope – seen through the eyes of a child and brought vividly to life through a life-size robot. The spot opens with a Teleflora delivery person dropping off a holiday bouquet at a nurse's station. Moments later, she spots a young boy named Ben walking hand in hand with a robot. The robot is Ben's constant companion – they color together, play with toy robots, dance, and decorate the Christmas tree in Ben's hospital room. When he grows nervous before receiving a shot, the robot holds his hand and comforts him. At night, the robot reads him a bedtime story until he drifts to sleep. As the robot walks out of Ben's hospital room, it notices the Teleflora holiday bouquet sitting on the desk and gently removes its helmet – revealing a nurse dressed in a homemade robot costume. Tucked inside the bouquet is a note that reads,“Nurse Kelly, thank you for being there for Ben. – The Miller Family.”

“At the heart of every wish are the everyday heroes – nurses, doctors, and caregivers – whose compassion and dedication bring critical care and wishes to life,” said John Ludwig, vice president of marketing and e-commerce, Teleflora.“Their kindness transforms hope into healing and makes moments of joy possible for children and families facing unimaginable challenges. Through this partnership with Make-A-Wish, we are proud that everyone has the opportunity to be someone's wish come true this holiday season.”

Teleflora is funding three ways for Americans to help give back and help make wishes come true:



Shop Bouquets: From now through Dec. 31, 2025, 15% of the purchase price from Teleflora's Little Drummer Joy Bouquet ($79.99), Teleflora's Send A Hug® Cozy Cub Wish Bouquet ($64.99), Teleflora's Magical Wish Bouquet ($64.99), Teleflora's Yuletide Sparkle Tree ($89.99), Teleflora's Send A Hug® Snowy Lane Tree ($59.99), and Teleflora's Winter Whisper Tree ($84.99) on Teleflora will directly help grant children's wishes with Make-A-Wish.* Each bouquet comes in a festive keepsake container to enjoy for years to come, including a new polar bear mug added to this year's holiday collection.

Join in on Social: Teleflora will donate $5 for every like on its collaboration posts with @makeawishamerica and for tagged posts with select creators on Instagram and Facebook, from now through December 31, 2025.* Join Teleflora in New York City: Holiday enthusiasts can gather with friends and family to create their own Teleflora Wish Bear at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Tuesday, December 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. Teleflora will donate $10 to Make-A-Wish for every polar bear created and will double the donation to $20 if shared on social media, tagging @Teleflora.*



"During the holidays, hope is the greatest gift we can give. Every wish granted brings light to families facing overwhelming circumstances and shows the power of a community coming together,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.“With the support of nurses, doctors, and partners like Teleflora, more children experience joy, and many go on to overcome their critical illness, proving that hope is a resilient force.”

“The Boy and the Bot” is an extension of Teleflora's overarching“Love Out Loud” brand platform, which launched during Christmas 2017. The ad will appear on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, and is supported by targeted in-stream media buys on connected TV, digital, and mobile. The campaign was developed by The Wonderful Company's in-house creative team at Wonderful Agency. This is the third consecutive year Teleflora has partnered with Make-A-Wish for the holidays, donating a total of $750,000 – the equivalent of 75,000 wishes.

To share the holiday spirit with friends and family afar, #LoveOutLoud and surprise them with a unique Teleflora arrangement. Teleflora's best-selling holiday lineup features beautifully curated bouquets made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by a local florist. Each is crafted with love and comes in a festive keepsake container that can be enjoyed as part of home décor for years to come.

To learn more about the campaign and ways to help make wishes come true this holiday season, visit.

*Total campaign donation to Make-A-Wish will be a maximum of $250,000.

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your“Love Out Loud®” with the gift of Teleflora flowers – made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by your local florist. By tapping nearly 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora – a part of The Wonderful Company – offers the kind of personal touch, artistry, and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist – even if that neighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxes dropped on your doorstep – Teleflora's network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment.

To learn more about Teleflora, please visit , or follow Teleflora on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment. To learn more about the company's corporate social responsibility impact, visit.

About Make-A-Wish®Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 615,000 wishes worldwide; more than 390,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit

