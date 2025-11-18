Dandy Launches AI Scan Review, The First Chairside AI Assistant For Crown Preparation

AI Scan Review catches crown preparation issues instantly, reducing remakes, chairside adjustments, and rescan appointments.





Dandy's AI Scan Review detects crown preparation issues with, like undercuts, margin obstructions, and occlusal clearance, while the patient is still in the chair.

If issues are detected, it alerts dentists right away, providing step-by-step visual guidance on how to refine the preparation. It's the first AI that confirms a crown preparation's quality and lab-readiness, leading to better-fitting restorations and fewer chairside adjustments.



NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy, the fully digital dental lab, today announced the launch of AI Scan Review, dentistry's first chairside AI assistant for real-time crown preparation analysis. Built into Dandy's Chairside scanning software, AI Scan Review provides instant feedback and visual guidance, helping eliminate costly remakes and improving the fit of dental restorations.

“Every clinician knows the sinking feeling: the lab calls days after you've submitted an impression, saying it has issues and needs to be redone,” said Kenn Butler, Head of Research and Development at Dandy.“But what if your technician reviewed impressions chairside, before your patient even left? That's exactly what Dandy's AI Scan Review does - within seconds.”

In practice, AI Scan Review acts as a quiet, always-on assistant, reviewing every crown prep and scan in the background and surfacing only what needs attention.

Quickly Identifies Issues

Unlike AI built into other scanning software, which flags general scan errors like overall completeness, Dandy's AI goes deeper. It examines every tooth surface, angle, and path-of-insertion of the scanned preparation, processing millions of data points to identify undercuts, margin obstructions, and occlusal clearance issues that would lead to lengthy adjustments or a remake.

Dr. Glenn Appleton, DDS, said,“It's like having your lab technician assist over your shoulder. The AI is quiet, accurate, and effective - a welcome helping hand.”

Eliminates Remakes and Lengthy Adjustments

When it detects a preparation issue, AI Scan Review gently alerts the dentist and displays real-time visual guidance where to refine their prep. After the detected issues are fixed, the preparation is re-analyzed for lab readiness. What could have led to a remake or several chairside adjustments is caught and corrected while the patient is still in the chair.

“The launch of AI Scan Review marks a major milestone in our mission to eliminate remakes,” said Daniel Hanover, cofounder of Dandy.“We're out to improve the dental lab workflow from beginning to end, from scans to case reviews to automated production to rapid delivery on timelines no other lab can match. We're with our customers every step of the way, helping them grow their practices and achieve better patient care.”

Availability

This new tool is now available to all Dandy Chairside users at no additional cost. To learn more about AI Scan Review, visit .

About Dandy

Dandy is building the modern operating system for dentistry, powering the world's most advanced dental labs. Dandy partners with dental practices to transform their business with state-of-the-art intraoral scanners, always-on expert guidance, and precision manufacturing accelerated by AI, 3D printing, and other state-of-the-art technologies seamlessly orchestrated by Dandy's proprietary software. Dandy empowers dentists with technology, innovation, and world-class support to achieve more for their practice, their people, and their patients. With unparalleled quality, efficiency, and experience, Dandy makes the business of dentistry pain-free. To learn more, visit meetdandy or our LinkedIn page,

