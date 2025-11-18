403
Merz says old world order comes to end
(MENAFN) The old world order familiar to the West is coming to an end, with the shape of what follows still uncertain, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday.
Speaking at an economic conference hosted by the Suddeutsche Zeitung, Merz argued that the world is experiencing a fundamental shift in political and economic power, forcing Germany and other nations to choose whether to remain passive or actively shape a future political order extending beyond Europe.
“We do not yet know what it will look like in a few years, but we know quite clearly that the order we have known in the West over the last 80 years, and in the East over the last 35 years, is now coming to an end – on these very days, weeks, and months, today, the day we meet here,” he stated.
The chancellor said a “deep rift” recently emerging with the US “calls into question almost everything that we have considered right and necessary in transatlantic relations over the past decades.”
Merz also highlighted challenges facing Germany, including the Ukraine conflict, relations with China, and the trade dispute with the US, which he described as far more complex than a simple tariff disagreement.
The remarks echo Merz’s earlier statements that the West is losing global prominence. In October, he acknowledged that the “appeal of what we call the free West is visibly declining.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently emphasized the inevitability of a “multipolar world,” criticizing the West for its “unipolarity” and hegemonic ambitions, and asserting that “liberal globalization has outlived its usefulness.”
