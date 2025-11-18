Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Named One Of Canada's Top 100 Employers For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (“Mawer”) is honoured to be recognized once again as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2026. This national award reflects Mawer's ongoing commitment to fostering a resilient, people-first workplace-one that adapts to change and invests in its employees, even amid a rapidly evolving environment.

“We are proud to be recognized among Canada's Top 100 Employers for a third consecutive year,” said Audra Campbell, Head of Human Resources at Mawer.“This recognition affirms our commitment to listening to employees, investing in their growth, and ensuring they feel confident and supported-no matter the external environment.”

Mawer was selected for its steadfast focus on employee well-being, professional development, and community engagement, including:





Health & Wellness: Comprehensive health benefits, robust mental health resources, and a generous parental leave top-up.

Work-Life Balance: Flexible hybrid work arrangements and an open vacation policy.

Employee Growth: $5,000 annual learning stipend and extensive professional development opportunities.

Financial Security: Competitive compensation and a focus on long-term financial well-being. Community Engagement: A culture of giving, including an employee donation matching program up to $3,000 annually.



As highlighted by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizer of the Canada's Top 100 Employers competition, this year's winners are distinguished by their commitment to supporting employees through uncertainty and investing in talent for long-term advantage. Mawer remains focused on attracting and retaining top talent, advancing employee well-being, and building the capabilities needed to thrive in a changing world.

“This recognition motivates us to keep advancing our efforts to provide a workplace where employees can grow, innovate, and make a meaningful impact,” added Campbell.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Mawer is an independent investment firm managing assets for institutional and individual investors across all major asset classes. For more information, visit .

About Canada's Top 100 Employers

Now in its 26th year, Canada's Top 100 Employers is an editorial competition recognizing organizations with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Employers are evaluated on eight criteria: Workplace; Work Atmosphere & Social; Health, Financial & Family Benefits; Vacation & Time Off; Employee Communications; Performance Management; Training & Skills Development; and Community Involvement. For more information, visit .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanna Crozier

Head of Communications and Institutional Marketing

+1 (403) 267-1964

...