Over Twenty Schools Remain Shut in Australia After Asbestos Detection
(MENAFN) Schools in Australia remained partially or fully closed on Tuesday as authorities continued cleaning after asbestos was detected in colored sand during a chance lab discovery.
On Monday, 70 schools across the Australian Capital Territory were shut following a recall of the products by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, after testing confirmed the presence of asbestos, according to an Australian broadcasting agency.
By Tuesday, 25 schools remained completely closed and 16 partially closed, with authorities expecting more institutions in Canberra to reopen on Wednesday as the contaminated sand is removed.
The discovery was “just by chance” and was promptly reported to regulators, said Robert McAllister, a director at the Faculty of Asbestos Management of Australia and New Zealand.
The impact extended beyond Australia. Earlier closures were reported at more than 20 schools in New Zealand after multiple brands of colored play sand tested positive for asbestos.
Reports indicate the sand was sourced from China. Beijing stated on Tuesday that Australian companies had informed them they were in contact with suppliers to resolve the issue.
Asbestos, a group of mineral fibers, has been widely used commercially both historically and today. Exposure can cause serious illness and death, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which estimates more than 200,000 deaths worldwide each year are linked to asbestos.
