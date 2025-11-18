403
Indulge in Mouthwatering Flavour this Thanksgiving with a Turkey Dinner at 71 Steak & Grill
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (18th November 2025): Delectable flavour is the order of business this Thanksgiving at 71 Steak & Grill, where the warmth of the season will come alive through an exquisite limited-time dining experience. Available exclusively for dine-in guests at the brand’s Nad Al Sheba Mall location from November 25th to 30th, the special Thanksgiving Turkey Offering brings a festive touch to the restaurant’s signature open-fire dining experience.
Known for its premium cuts, expertly smoked dishes, and inviting atmosphere, 71 Steak & Grill is the perfect place to celebrate Thanksgiving. The homegrown UAE brand has built a loyal following for its dedication to honest cooking and genuine hospitality, creating a space where good food and meaningful moments come together in perfect harmony. With its earthy tones, natural light, and stylish yet welcoming setting, it offers an ideal backdrop for festive gatherings with friends and family.
The Thanksgiving Turkey Special features 250g of 5-day dry-aged smoked turkey breast, served with rich pan jus and tangy cranberry sauce, alongside a comforting side of charred Brussels sprouts with chestnuts and honey glaze. Balancing smoky, sweet, and savoury flavours, the dish captures the true essence of Thanksgiving in every bite. Priced at AED 89 per dish, it’s an experience designed to make the holiday memorable, no matter the size of your celebration.
Celebrate the spirit of gratitude and togetherness at 71 Steak & Grill this Thanksgiving and book your table today. With limited availability, early reservations are recommended to secure your spot for this seasonal indulgence.
When: Available from November 25th to 30th
Offer: Thanksgiving Turkey Offering, including 250g dry-aged smoked turkey breast, pan jus, cranberry sauce, charred Brussels sprouts with chestnuts and honey glaze
Price: AED 89
