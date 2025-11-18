403
Shia al-Sudani’s Coalition Leads Iraq’s Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission revealed late Monday that the Reconstruction and Development coalition, headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, has emerged at the top in the final tally of parliamentary elections, winning 46 seats in the 329-member legislature.
According to a news agency, the coalition claimed first place with 46 seats, followed by the Progress party, led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, which obtained 36 seats.
The State of Law coalition, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, captured 29 seats, as indicated by the commission’s data.
Later, the Shia-led Coordination Framework announced that it has officially recognized itself as the largest parliamentary bloc, uniting all its affiliated parties, according to a media outlet.
The bloc also established two committees: one tasked with formulating a cohesive national governance vision, and another assigned to evaluate candidates for the prime minister’s position.
It indicated that it will proceed with proposing a prime minister following the constitutional processes.
During the meeting, discussions focused on “the criteria adopted for selecting the prime minister, in addition to the nature of the required government program in a manner consistent with the political, economic and service-related challenges Iraq faces and in a way that meets citizens’ aspirations for reform, stability and development.”
