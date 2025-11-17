Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) Sets December 29 Annual Meeting As It Advances Energy Strategy And Finalizes Olenoxsafe & Green Merger



The energy-focused holding company has scheduled its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for December 29, 2025, with a record date of November 21.

A key agenda item is shareholder approval enabling the former shareholders of New Asia Holdings to convert preferred shares into common stock, completing the second phase of the Olenox–Safe & Green merger.

The company is formally shifting away from modular construction to become an integrated energy enterprise, centered on Olenox's oil, gas, services, and technologies divisions.

Olenox is launching an aggressive drilling program beginning in Q4 2025, with ambitions to reach 1,000 BOE/day by the end of 2026.

Safe & Green is expanding its digital capabilities through partnerships with Machfu for industrial IoT systems and OneQode for high-reliability communications infrastructure. The company's strategy aligns with growing national attention on U.S. energy independence, amid rising demand from data centers, AI infrastructure, and domestic industry.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ: SGBX), a diversified holding company, will close 2025 with a shareholder meeting centered on defining the company's next phase in the U.S. energy market. The firm announced that its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will take place on December 29. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on November 21 as the record date for determining those stockholders who are entitled to vote at the 2025 Annual Meeting ( ).

The meeting is expected to be a significant one for the Texas-based company. Stockholders will vote on the approval enabling the former shareholders of New Asia Holdings Corp. to convert their non-voting preferred shares into common shares, a move representing the final step in integrating...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SGBX are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN