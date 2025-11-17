Luckeep Takes The Lead With An Early Black Friday Strategy For High-Performance Ebikes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The North American e-mobility brand kicks off its sale early to meet growing rider demand for innovation, performance, and value

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for high-performance electric bikes continues to surge, Luckeep, a premium eBike brand built on innovation and reliability, is taking the lead with an early launch of its Black Friday campaign.

Responding to the growing consumer focus on power, range, and refined design, the company is offering riders earlier access to its premium lineup, including the flagship M5 Max and M5 Ultra electric Moped eBikes.

Luckeep Takes the Lead in Early Black Friday Strategy

Luckeep's early launch of the Black Friday campaign reflects the brand's forward-thinking approach in the e-mobility sector, allowing riders to experience its high-performance eBikes ahead of the season.

"At Luckeep, we believe riders shouldn't have to wait until the final hour to access the best value of the year," said a Luckeep spokesperson. "Our early Black Friday launch reflects our commitment to providing powerful, high-quality eBikes and a smooth buying experience. Whether commuting or exploring the outdoors, riders deserve premium performance at a fair price - and we're excited to make that more accessible this season."

Early Access: Limited-Time Black Friday Offers

Luckeep will officially launch its Black Friday campaign on November 20, offering its lowest prices of the year. Customers can enjoy a 20% discount by using the code LKBF20 on the official website, or AMZBFD20 on Amazon.

The promotion covers a range of Luckeep models, including the flagship M5 Max and M5 Ultra.

Exclusive early access is available for riders ahead of the holiday rush, with limited quantities available while supplies last, ensuring customers can secure their preferred models in advance.

During the campaign period, Luckeep's official website and social media channels will provide ongoing updates on product details, performance insights, and promotional news.

Flagship Innovation: The M5 Max

The brand's two signature models, M5 Max and M5 Ultra, embody Luckeep's leadership in performance and design. As the centerpiece of this campaign, The M5 Max remains one of Luckeep's top-selling models, recognized for its dual-battery readiness, long-range capability, strong 2000W peak power, and refined comfort for urban riding.



Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 1500W brushless motor that peaks at 2000W, the M5 Max reaches speeds up to 37 mph. Its strong climbing ability and responsive torque output make it equally capable on city streets and rugged mountain trails.

Extended Range: A built-in 52 V 20 Ah removable battery provides up to 80 miles per charge, with optional support for a second 20 Ah battery to double the range.

Full Suspension: Featuring an inverted front fork and dual rear spring shocks, the M5 Max delivers a smooth, stable ride even over uneven terrain. Smart Details: A 4-inch color display, five pedal-assist levels, and NFC one-touch unlocking enhance usability. With a maximum load of 400 lbs, it accommodates riders from 5'2" to 7'2".



Its counterpart, the M5 Ultra is engineered for serious off-road capability. Powered by dual 1000 W motors and a standard 40 Ah dual-battery system, it delivers the same impressive 160-mile range with superior traction and control, making it ideal for riders who prioritize all-terrain performance, stability, and endurance.

About Luckeep

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in North America, Luckeep is a premium e-mobility brand dedicated to redefining modern riding experiences.

With over three decades of expertise in motorcycle and electric motorcycle engineering, Luckeep brings advanced technology, bold design, and uncompromising performance to the eBike industry.

From urban commuters to adventure riders, Luckeep delivers powerful, reliable, and stylish eBikes designed to empower every journey.

Backed by a passionate engineering team and a rider-first philosophy, Luckeep continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the electrified riding era. Learn more at and visit the Luckeep Amazon Store at.

