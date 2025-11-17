Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weather Today: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains Over Chennai, Cloudy Skies In Hyderabad Delhi, Pune Brace For Cold Wave

2025-11-17 10:09:49
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, braced for heavy rains on Tuesday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cold wave-like conditions over Delhi, most parts of the northwestern region, and several Maharashtra districts, such as Pune and Thane.

The weather agency has also predicted cloudy skies over Hyderabad, Telangana.

Live Mint

