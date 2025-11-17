Testing And Analysis Services Market Anticipated To Grow At 7.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Testing and Analysis Services Market In 2025?

The market size of the testing and analysis services has experienced significant growth in recent years. There's a projected growth from $40.3 billion in 2024 to $43.37 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include compliance with regulatory requirements, advancements in pharmaceutical research and development, the expansion of safety testing within the food and beverage industry, an increase in the need for industrial quality assurance, and the rise of environmental monitoring.

There is an expectation for the testing and analysis services market size to experience robust expansion in the coming years. This market is projected to reach a valuation of $58.8 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Reasons contributing to the market's growth within this forecast period are the increased emphasis on personalized medicine, more stringent quality standards worldwide, the expansion of renewable energy testing, the rise in laboratory automation, and the increased outsourcing of testing services. Important trends during the forecast period comprise the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics, development of remote and digital testing platforms, testing solutions driven by sustainability, use of blockchain for ensuring data integrity, and the rise of testing partnerships across various industries.

Download a free sample of the testing and analysis services market report:



What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Testing and Analysis Services Market?

The surge in internet of things (IoT) device utilization is anticipated to be a significant factor in driving the growth of the testing and analysis services market. These IoT devices, designed with sensors, software, and connectivity, enable the collection, exchange, and execution of actions based on internet data. Businesses and individuals increasingly depend on these IoT devices for real-time data monitoring, enhancing decision-making speed and effectiveness. IoT devices promote efficient testing and analysis services through the constant gathering of real-time data from connected systems. This results in automated monitoring, accurate performance assessment, and valuable insights that enhance decision making and efficiency. For example, as per an article in May 2025 by the IAEME Publication, an academic publisher based in India, IoT has become a revolutionary force. It connected 17.2 billion devices worldwide in 2025, denoting an 11.7 percent rise from 2024 and producing 90.3 zettabytes of data annually. Consequently, the rising usage of IoT devices is stimulating the growth of the testing and analysis services market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Testing and Analysis Services Industry?

Major players in the Testing and Analysis Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Eurofins Scientific Group

. SGS SA

. Bureau Veritas S.A (Maxxam)

. DEKRA SE

. TÜV SÜD AG

. Intertek Group plc

. ALS Limited

. Element Materials Technology Ltd.

. Mérieux NutriSciences Corp.

. Mistras Group Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Testing and Analysis Services Industry?

Leading firms in the testing and analysis services market are concentrating their efforts on creating drinking water testing solutions to allow for the early identification of contaminants. This can help tackle water quality problems before they become widespread issues. Drinking water testing solutions are methods and mechanisms implemented to evaluate the quality of water and detect any dangerous substances, thereby ensuring the water is fit for human consumption. To illustrate, Eurofins Environment Testing Eaton Analytical, an American analytical laboratory with a specialization in water quality testing, introduced Chloronitramide Anion Testing for drinking water, a new utility in January 2025. This testing aims at detecting chloronitramide anions, which can be detrimental if present in water sources. With accurate and dependable detection, it assists in preserving water safety for consumption. Moreover, this solution aids water suppliers in adhering to regulatory standards and upholding public health safety.

What Segments Are Covered In The Testing and Analysis Services Market Report?

The testing and analysis servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Product Testing, Environmental Testing, Materials Testing, Quality Testing, Performance Testing

2) By Technology: Traditional Testing Methods, Automated Testing Solutions, Cloud-Based Testing Services, Mobile Testing Technologies

3) By Sample Type: Water, Soil, Sediment, Clay Minerals, Metal Alloy, Biological Sample, Chemical Products, Minerals, Other Sample Types

4) By Applications: Food And Beverages, Pharma Devices, Chemicals, Environment, Agricultural, Infrastructure, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Manufacturers, Retailers, Government Agencies, Research Institutions, Third-Party Testing Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Product Testing: Mechanical Testing, Chemical Testing, Environmental Testing, Electrical Testing

2) By Environmental Testing: Soil Testing Services, Water Analysis Services, Air Quality Testing Services, Emissions Testing, Acoustic Testing, Vibration Testing

3) By Materials Testing: Physical Testing, Non-Destructive Testing

4) By Quality Testing: Certification Testing, Inspection Services, Quality Assurance And Quality Control Testing

5) By Performance Testing: Load Testing, Stress Testing, Soak Testing, Spike Testing, Breakpoint Testing, Configuration Testing, Isolation Testing, Internet Testing

View the full testing and analysis services market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Testing and Analysis Services Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Testing and Analysis Services, North America is identified as the leading region for the specified year. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is predicted to have the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Geographical areas detailed in the report include, but are not limited to, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Testing and Analysis Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Application Testing Services Global Market Report 2025



Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Global Market Report 2025



Bioanalytical Testing Services Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "