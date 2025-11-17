Smart Measuring Tools And DIY Gadgets By HOZO Design On Amazon Emerge As The Perfect Christmas Gift Option

MENAFN - GetNews) Smart measuring devices and DIY tools by HOZO Design are getting massive price cuts for the upcoming holiday season.

HOZO Design, the pioneer in precision gadgets and DIY home improvement innovation, has officially launched its Christmas Sale on Amazon. Running from November through December, this exclusive event features up to 30% off the entire Hozodesign product lineup, including digital rulers, laser rangefinders, and creative tools for makers, designers, and innovators.

From 3D modeling and Scale Drawing to DIY crafts and home decor, HOZO's products are engineered to empower professionals and enthusiasts alike to design, build, and measure with precision.

Precision Measuring Reinvented: The NeoRuler Series







The revolutionary NeoRuler redefines the scale ruler category for 3D modeling, Scale Drawing, and scale model creation. Its digital accuracy makes it indispensable for architects, engineers, and Train model designers. Now available at £103.20 (23% off, originally £129).

For advanced creators, the NeoRuler Premium Combo combines professional-grade measuring ruler functionality with smart connectivity, offered at £199.99 (20% off, originally £249).

Completing the lineup, the compact NeoRulerGo blends Home Decor precision with portability, serving as a Digital Tape Measure, laser ruler, and Rolling Ruler all in one. Ideal for Gadgets and interior projects, it's discounted 28% to £49.99 (originally £69).

Smart Planning and Design with the M-Cube Series

For builders and designers, the M-Cube Laser Measure (Red) acts as a powerful floor plan creator and laser measuring tape, now available at £69.99 (22% off, originally £89).

Its upgraded version, the M-Cube Laser Measure (Green), integrates a vivid green laser for maximum visibility during Laser alignment and Room Planner tasks, now £87.20 (20% off, originally £109).

For those who demand top performance, the M-Cube Premium Combo merges laser distance meter accuracy with app-based planning tools, available at £299.99 (25% off, originally £395).







Perfect Leveling with the M-Cube 02 Series

The 02 Anti-Gravity Laser Level delivers professional precision with its bright red laser and full 360 laser projection, making it the perfect level tool for home projects, wall alignment, and carpentry. Priced at £119.20 (20% off, originally £149).

For more advanced applications, the 02 Anti-Gravity Laser Level Combo combines green laser precision and wall laser projection for expert-grade DIY home improvement, now £207.20 (20% off, originally £259).

Every Maker's Favorite: NeoPencil for Smart Marking

The all-new NeoPencil offers unmatched precision for sketching, layout marking, and digital measurement tasks. Perfectly complementing the neoruler ecosystem, this compact smart pencil enhances every scale ruler or model project. Available for £12.99 (30% off, originally £19), an essential companion for builders, designers, and hobbyists alike.

Precision Cutting Reimagined: NeoBlade Ultrasonic Cutter







The NeoBlade Ultrasonic Cutter elevates DIY crafts with its high-speed ultrasonic blade technology. Ideal for DIY detail, DIY headboard, DIY bookshelf, DIY bookcase, and DIY workbench projects, it provides effortless precision when cutting leather, foam, and plastic. Perfect for 3D printed toys and cutting tools for leather, this neoblade is discounted to £119.99 (20% off, originally £149.99).

Refine, Polish, and Perfect: The NeoBlock Series

The NeoBlock collection brings professional-grade sanding and polishing to every workspace.



NeoBlock Standard Set: Compact sanding block and hand sander for small projects and fine finishing, £12.79 (20% off, originally £15.99).

NeoBlock Advanced Combo: Multi-functional kit with detail sander, metal sanding, polishing tool, and wood sanding capability, £25.99 (28% off, originally £35.99). NeoBlock Premium Gift Set: The ultimate portable sander, craft sander, and precision sander kit, perfect for professionals and hobbyists. £69.99 (28% off, originally £95.99).







Smart Tools Built for Builders, Designers, and Dreamers

Every Hozodesign innovation merges elegance with engineering precision. From scale model building to room planning and DIY home improvement, products like neoruler, mcube, neoblade, and neoblock redefine creative accuracy. Whether for professional design or personal passion, these tools make every measurement, mark, and cut smarter.

This Christmas season, HOZO Design continues to lead the way in 3D modeling and digital tool innovation, empowering creators to build with confidence and style.

Availability

All HOZO Design products are available exclusively on Amazon UK throughout the Christmas season. Offers are live for a limited time and available while stocks last.

Shop the full collection:

About HOZO Design

Hozodesign is a global innovator in smart gadgets, 3D modeling, and DIY home improvement tools. Combining precision engineering with modern aesthetics, the company's mission is to help professionals and makers transform imagination into creation using advanced laser rangefinder and measurement technology.