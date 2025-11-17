Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
One And One Green Technologies. INC Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results


2025-11-17 04:16:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenues Surge 51% to $28.1 Million; Net Income Jumps 60% with Gross Margin Expansion to 25.3%

SAN RAFAEL, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and one Green Technologies. INC (“One and One” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: YDDL), a waste materials and scrap metal recycling company in the Philippines, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025:

H1 2025
H1 2024
Change Change (%)
Total Revenue $28,129,714 $18,670,799 +$9,458,915 +50.66%
Gross Profit $7,121,544 $4,089,964 +$3,031,580 +74.12%
Gross Margin 25.3% 21.9% +3.4% -
Net Income $3,826,300 $2,398,841 +$1,427,459 +59.51%
EPS $0.0736 $0.0461 +$0.0275 +59.65%


“We are pleased with our robust performance in the first half of 2025, marked by accelerating revenue growth and substantial margin expansion amid favorable market conditions,” said Ms. Caifen Yan, Chairman of the Board and CEO of One and One.“Our performance was driven by surging demand for our copper products in the high-growth Asia-Pacific region and our proven ability to secure favorable pricing for our raw materials, which led to a significant improvement in our gross margin to 25%. Our focus on sustainable recycling solutions and cost-effective operations has positioned us to capitalize on increasing global demand for responsibly sourced metals. We are highly confident that our strategic focus on high-demand products and efficient cost management will continue to drive sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.”

Operational and Financial Review
The Company's strong revenue growth was primarily driven by a significant increase in sales of copper ingots, which rose to $18.5 million in the first half of 2025 from $8.2 million in the prior-year period. This was a result of increased demand from key end markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Sales of aluminum alloy also increased modestly to $8.6 million.

The improvement in gross margin was a key highlight of the period, increasing by 341 basis points to 25.32%. This was attributable to the Company's ability to procure copper and aluminum alloys at lower purchase prices, demonstrating effective supply chain management.

Operating expenses for the first six months of 2025 were $1.4 million, compared to $1.1 million in the first half of 2024. The increase was primarily due to approximately $354,000 in one-time expenses related to the Company's initial public offering.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of $49.9 million and total shareholders' equity of $25.3 million. The Company maintained a strong balance sheet with no interest-bearing debt. On October 10, 2025, the Company raised approximately $11.5 million in gross proceeds through its initial public offering.

Cash used in operating activities was $1.7 million, reflecting an increase in inventory to $20.6 million, which supports anticipated future sales growth.

About One and one Green Technologies. INC

One and One is a leading waste materials and scrap metal recycling company headquartered in the Philippines, distinguished by its significant permitted annual recycling capacity and government-issued license to import hazardous waste as raw materials. This unique regulatory position enables One and One to actively participate in both domestic and international recycling markets while meeting stringent environmental standards.

Our operations focus on efficiently processing raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots, aluminum scraps, and plastic beads. One and One delivers flexible, scalable solutions for electronic waste, metal scrap, and industrial recycling, positioning the Company as an essential partner to manufacturers and industrial clients.

Driven by a commitment to environmental sustainability and cost-effective resource management, One and One leverages its advanced capabilities to reduce processing costs and environmental impact. The Company is ideally placed to capitalize on the growing demand for responsible recycling services in the region, offering investors both stable growth prospects and ongoing innovation in one of Asia's most dynamic markets.

For more information, please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,“will,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: ...

ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars except for share and per share data)
June 30,
2025
(Unaudited)		 December 31,
2024
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,567 $ 1,847,634
Accounts receivable, net 17,270,873 17,401,756
Inventories, net 20,633,450 5,227,164
Deferred offering costs 304,086 269,752
Other receivables and current assets 4,815 4,347
Total Current Assets 38,335,791 24,750,653
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment, net 11,184,167 11,292,764
Deferred tax assets, net 102,098 160,672
Operating lease right of use assets, net 242,913 314,028
Total Non-Current Assets 11,529,178 11,767,464
Total Assets 49,864,969 36,518,117
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable 13,180,592 5,752,015
Other payables and accrued expenses 992,567 425,335
Due to a related party 982,507 980,833
Taxes payable 9,070,965 7,733,816
Operating lease liabilities - current 337,379 785,070
Total Current Liabilities 24,564,010 15,677,069
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities - 62,806
Operating lease liabilities - non current 22,177 29,091
Total Non-Current Liabilities 22,177 91,897
Total Liabilities 24,586,187 15,768,966
Shareholders' Equity
Class A Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 41,796,040 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024* 4,180 4,180
Class B Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 10,203,960 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024* 1,020 1,020
Shares subscription receivable (5,200 ) (5,200 )
Additional paid-in capital 392,356 392,356
Retained earnings 25,681,365 21,855,065
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (794,939 ) (1,498,270 )
Total Shareholders' Equity 25,278,782 20,749,151
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 49,864,969 $ 36,518,117


ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. dollars except for share and per share data)
For the Six months ended
June 30,
2025 2024
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Revenues $ 28,129,714 $ 18,670,799
Cost of revenues 21,008,170 14,580,835
Gross profit 7,121,544 4,089,964
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses 249,558 162,891
General and administrative expenses 1,167,954 961,536
Total operating expenses 1,417,512 1,124,427
Income from operations 5,704,032 2,965,537
Other (expenses) income:
Interest income 307 39
Other (expenses) income, net (790,420 ) 151,997
Interest expenses (3,013 ) -
Total other (expenses) income (793,126 ) 152,036
Income before income tax expenses 4,910,906 3,117,573
Income tax expenses 1,084,606 718,732
Net income $ 3,826,300 $ 2,398,841
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted* 52,000,000 52,000,000
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted* $ 0.0736 $ 0.0461
Comprehensive income (loss):
Net income $ 3,826,300 $ 2,398,841
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment 703,331 (923,742 )
Total comprehensive income $ 4,529,631 $ 1,475,099


ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. dollars except for share and per share data)
For the Six months ended
June 30,
2025 2024
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income $ 3,826,300 $ 2,398,841
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expenses 456,709 452,674
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 79,867 108,661
Deferred income taxes (1,145 ) (15,783 )
Changes in assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable 667,809 (7,855,754 )
Inventories (15,034,423 ) 2,439,990
Advances to suppliers - 632,297
Other receivables and current assets (327 ) (3,388 )
Customer advances - (595,870 )
Accounts payable 7,149,232 1,396,375
Other payables and accrued expenses 538,611 96,100
Taxes payable 1,079,500 1,331,055
Due to a related party (28,714 ) (472 )
Operating lease liabilities (465,891 ) (29,482 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,732,472 ) 355,244
Cash flows from financing activities
Payment of deferred offering costs (25,516 ) (231,737 )
Net cash used in financing activities (25,516 ) (231,737 )
Net (decrease) increase of cash and cash equivalents (1,757,988 ) 123,507
Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 32,921 (39,563 )
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning 1,847,634 136,479
Cash and cash equivalents – ending $ 122,567 $ 220,423
Supplementary cash flow information:
Interest paid $ 3,013 $ -
Income taxes paid $ 978 $ -

