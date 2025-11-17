Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Dev Works, Pushes 'One District, One Fair'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a virtual review meeting with the District Magistrates and senior officials of the state. During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of development works, the prompt disposal of public grievances, and ongoing administrative reforms. He congratulated the officials for the successful organisation of events held on the occasion of the State Foundation Day's Silver Jubilee. CM Dhami added that the President and Prime Minister had provided important guidance regarding the state's development. The Chief Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of establishing Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of the world.

Boosting Local Economy and Culture

Emphasising the importance of the 'One District, One Fair' campaign, he directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for the environment-friendly and grand conduct of fairs that encourage the local economy, a release said. The Chief Minister stated that the fairs selected under the "One District, One Fair" initiative would be designated as State Fairs. The fairs receiving this recognition will be provided special protection, financial assistance, and promotional support. Their existing organisers will continue to manage the events, while the state government will offer assistance and required support. The aim of this initiative is not only to promote local culture, art, and crafts, but also to provide the public with entertainment and opportunities for community engagement. Declaring these as State Fairs will enhance their scale and appeal, contributing significantly to the cultural and social development of the state.

Vision for a 'Spiritual Capital'

The Chief Minister stated that to establish Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of India and the world, it is essential to expand centres of Yoga, Ayurveda, and meditation to the district and block levels. For this purpose, each block may select one village to be developed as a "Spiritual Village" under a pilot project. This initiative will include the establishment of yoga training centres, Ayurvedic healthcare facilities, meditation and mental health programmes, and opportunities for spiritual learning at the local level. This will not only improve the health and well-being of residents but also create a new identity for the state in the fields of tourism and wellness.

Enhancing Tourism and Border Villages

Under the Vibrant Village Programme, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for regular monitoring of activities related to homestays, self-employment, horticulture, agriculture, and solar energy in the identified villages. He directed that border villages be developed both under the Vibrant Village scheme and as tourism hubs, ensuring that each border village is developed with a unique attraction. He instructed officials to expedite preparations for the winter Char Dham Yatra and promote year-round tourism. This includes strengthening coordination with hoteliers, homestay owners, and other service providers, especially in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag, to ensure high-quality services for pilgrims and tourists.

Winter Tourism and Special Discounts

To boost tourism and attract more visitors, the Chief Minister directed the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) and the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) to prepare and introduce special discount packages for the upcoming winter travel season. According to the release, CM Dhami stated that these packages would not only boost tourism activities but also create new employment opportunities for locals.

Public Welfare and Infrastructure

He also instructed the District Magistrates to utilise CSR funds extensively at the district level for public welfare projects, with priority given to initiatives that directly benefit people and accelerate local development.

Waste Management and Winter Preparations

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for bonfires, night shelters, and snow clearance at major locations. Chief Minister also instructed the effective disposal of waste left behind on the yatra routes after the winter Char Dham Yatra concludes. The relevant departments have been instructed to ensure efficient waste management to prevent environmental pollution. This initiative aims not only to maintain convenience for travellers but also to preserve the cleanliness and the natural beauty of religious sites.

Strengthening Local Economy and Exports

Emphasising the need to strengthen the local economy and ensure comprehensive development in rural and urban areas, the Chief Minister called for the broad promotion of key initiatives. He said that concrete steps must be taken to make GI-tagged products export-ready, and each district should prepare a detailed action plan for the same. Additionally, Dhami stressed the need for special plans to develop tourist destinations in every district and development block, which will not only boost local tourism but also create new employment opportunities. The Chief Minister also said that maintaining the beauty and cleanliness of cities and towns is essential; therefore, horticulture, green zone development, and cleanliness at bus stands, railway stations, and major routes must be prioritised to ensure a clean and attractive environment for citizens and tourists.

Strengthening State Security

The Chief Minister instructed regular verification and inspection campaigns at the district level to strengthen national and internal security. He directed intensified vigilance in border areas and stronger security arrangements at major tourist spots. He also instructed officials to ensure the complete installation and real-time monitoring of CCTV cameras in cities and sensitive regions. If additional manpower, technology, or resources are required for security, departments must immediately notify headquarters and the government.

Drug Abuse and Surveillance

To curb drug abuse, CCTV cameras will be installed in vulnerable areas, and a dedicated team for anti-drug campaigns will be formed under the guidance of the DGP.

Administrative Directives and Citizen Welfare

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to properly manage stray cattle, ensure effective healthcare services, promote horticulture, and strictly address issues related to land encroachment.

Spiritual Economic Zones

CM Dhami directed District Magistrates to survey the development of Spiritual Economic Zones in areas such as Dronagiri in Dwarahat (Almora), Shyamlatal-Devi Dhura (Champawat), and other potential regions, and prepare detailed action plans.

Healthcare and Grievance Redressal

He further instructed that officials adopt a sensitive approach toward healthcare services. District Magistrates must conduct continuous monitoring to ensure timely and effective delivery of medical facilities to the public, promptly identify any shortcomings, take corrective action, and conduct surprise inspections of district hospitals. The Chief Minister also emphasised regular monitoring of the CM Helpline and the timely resolution of public grievances through BDC meetings, Tehsil Diwas, and Jan Sunwai Chaupal, said the release.

Improving Urban Infrastructure and Connectivity

Taking serious note of increasing traffic congestion in major cities, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure early and time-bound solutions. He also issued strict directions to make all state roads pothole-free at the earliest. He said that repairing damaged roads should be done on a priority basis with special attention to quality. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to identify areas where roads frequently deteriorate or receive repeated public complaints, and maintain regular and special monitoring of such places to ensure timely improvement and provide smooth and safe passage for citizens. CM Dhami emphasised that transparency and accountability must be maintained during monitoring of road repair works. He also directed officials to bring greater transparency to administrative processes, strengthen law and order, expedite preparations for the upcoming winter travel season, and improve facilities such as roads, drinking water, and parking at all tourist destinations. He reiterated that all roads in the state must be made pothole-free on priority. The Chief Minister also instructed District Magistrates to verify the permanent resident certificates issued in the last three years and take strict action against those involved in issuing certificates fraudulently. (ANI)

