J&K Has Achieved New Heights After 2019: LG

J&K LG Manoj Sinha – KO Photo By Abid Bhat



Says Entire Terror Ecosystem Is Being Dismantled '360° Security Grid Strengthened To Foil Adversaries'

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said Jammu and Kashmir has been“achieving greater and new heights” on both the development and security fronts since August 2019, attributing the changes to the Centre's policies and the administration's“zero tolerance” approach towards terrorism.

Speaking at the 32nd Northern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Faridabad, Sinha said J&K has witnessed a historic transformation following the abrogation of Article 370.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the continuous guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir has been achieving greater and new heights on the development and security front since August 2019,” the LG said.

Sinha said the policy of Zero Tolerance to Terrorism has drastically curbed violence, stone pelting, strikes, and local recruitment into terror outfits.“Not just terrorists, but the entire ecosystem of terrorism is being dismantled,” he asserted.

He highlighted the Jammu and Kashmir Police's recent investigations that helped unearth and dismantle a Pan-India terror network, calling it evidence of improved coordination between security agencies.

On the developmental front, the LG said the Union Territory had achieved first place in the country during the first phase of the 150th-year commemoration of Vande Mataram, with nine of the top ten participating districts coming from Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha noted that post-2019, J&K has seen major strides in economic growth, investment, infrastructure expansion, connectivity improvements, grassroots democracy, and opportunities for youth and women.