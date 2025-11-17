403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Wobbles As Investors Digest Inflation Figures
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Investors on Bay Street were still playing it cautious by noon EST Monday, due to uncertainty over the latest inflation figures from Statistics Canada.
The TSX came off its lows of the morning but remained negative 13.46 points to 30,313.
The Canadian dollar skidded 0.05 cents to 71.28 cents U.S.
In corporate news, Reuters reported that the board of Barrick Mining has raised the possibility of splitting the company into two separate entities, citing sources close to the company. Barrick shares approached noon EST up $1.24, or 2.4%, to $53.24.
Stantec's shares fell $8.21, or 5.5% to $140.42, after Stifel cut its target price on the engineering service provider to $169 from $175.
On matters macroeconomic, Statistics Canada says foreign investors added $31.3 billion of Canadian securities to their holdings in September, closing the third quarter with investments totaling $80.3 billion.
Meanwhile, Canadian investors acquired $22.1 billion of foreign securities in September, for a total of $57.6 billion in the third quarter.
In September, 168,731 new motor vehicles were sold in Canada, up 1.2% from September 2024.
The agency's consumer price index for October rose 2.2% year over year in October, down from a 2.4% increase in September. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1% in October.
Finally, the Canadian Real Estate Association reported Monday that the number of home sales recorded over Canadian MLS® Systems edged up 0.9% on a month-over-month basis in October 2025, marking six monthly gains in the last seven months.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange eked higher 0.88 points to 880.76.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups had turned positive midday, as health-care rocketed 2.1%, while gold and energy each climbed 0.5%.
The five laggards were weighed most by industrials, off 0.5%, real-estate, off 0.3%, and telecoms, sliding 0.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks seesawed on Monday as Wall Street awaited a number of key releases this week, including Nvidia earnings and the September jobs report.
The Dow Jones Industrials index required 20.49 points to 47,143.56.
The S&P 500 edged up 4.91 points to break for lunch at 6,739.02
The NASDAQ maintained gains of 40.39 points to 22,940.98.
Alphabet rose more than 4% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed it had taken a stake in the Google and YouTube parent.
Investors were encouraged that Berkshire still finds value in the AI name after a big run this year, although Warren Buffett himself likely was not directly responsible for the purchase, but rather his two equity managers.
Artificial intelligence chip darling Nvidia was down more than 1% ahead of the company's third-quarter results, which are slated for release after the bell on Wednesday.
The chipmaker and other names in the AI trade were a source of recent pressure as investors have grown anxious about stretched valuations.
Walmart will report before the market opens Thursday, and those results could offer insights into just how tapped out the consumer is and demonstrate if spending is bifurcated, according to at least one expert.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury edged up slightly, lowering yields to 4.13% from Friday's 4.15%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices inched down five cents to $60.06 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices stumbled $15.00 to $4,079.20 U.S. an ounce.
Investors on Bay Street were still playing it cautious by noon EST Monday, due to uncertainty over the latest inflation figures from Statistics Canada.
The TSX came off its lows of the morning but remained negative 13.46 points to 30,313.
The Canadian dollar skidded 0.05 cents to 71.28 cents U.S.
In corporate news, Reuters reported that the board of Barrick Mining has raised the possibility of splitting the company into two separate entities, citing sources close to the company. Barrick shares approached noon EST up $1.24, or 2.4%, to $53.24.
Stantec's shares fell $8.21, or 5.5% to $140.42, after Stifel cut its target price on the engineering service provider to $169 from $175.
On matters macroeconomic, Statistics Canada says foreign investors added $31.3 billion of Canadian securities to their holdings in September, closing the third quarter with investments totaling $80.3 billion.
Meanwhile, Canadian investors acquired $22.1 billion of foreign securities in September, for a total of $57.6 billion in the third quarter.
In September, 168,731 new motor vehicles were sold in Canada, up 1.2% from September 2024.
The agency's consumer price index for October rose 2.2% year over year in October, down from a 2.4% increase in September. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1% in October.
Finally, the Canadian Real Estate Association reported Monday that the number of home sales recorded over Canadian MLS® Systems edged up 0.9% on a month-over-month basis in October 2025, marking six monthly gains in the last seven months.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange eked higher 0.88 points to 880.76.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups had turned positive midday, as health-care rocketed 2.1%, while gold and energy each climbed 0.5%.
The five laggards were weighed most by industrials, off 0.5%, real-estate, off 0.3%, and telecoms, sliding 0.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks seesawed on Monday as Wall Street awaited a number of key releases this week, including Nvidia earnings and the September jobs report.
The Dow Jones Industrials index required 20.49 points to 47,143.56.
The S&P 500 edged up 4.91 points to break for lunch at 6,739.02
The NASDAQ maintained gains of 40.39 points to 22,940.98.
Alphabet rose more than 4% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed it had taken a stake in the Google and YouTube parent.
Investors were encouraged that Berkshire still finds value in the AI name after a big run this year, although Warren Buffett himself likely was not directly responsible for the purchase, but rather his two equity managers.
Artificial intelligence chip darling Nvidia was down more than 1% ahead of the company's third-quarter results, which are slated for release after the bell on Wednesday.
The chipmaker and other names in the AI trade were a source of recent pressure as investors have grown anxious about stretched valuations.
Walmart will report before the market opens Thursday, and those results could offer insights into just how tapped out the consumer is and demonstrate if spending is bifurcated, according to at least one expert.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury edged up slightly, lowering yields to 4.13% from Friday's 4.15%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices inched down five cents to $60.06 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices stumbled $15.00 to $4,079.20 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment