Spain Restricts Outdoor Chicken Breeding

Since November 13, Spain has prohibited the outdoor breeding of chickens - a measure introduced by the Ministry of Agriculture as part of new efforts to combat the spread of avian influenza amid a rise in cases across Europe, Azernews reports.

The ban applies nationwide, including to organic farms and small-scale holdings for personal consumption.

According to 20minutos, Spain lies on a major migratory route used by birds traveling from Northern Europe to Africa for the winter. These wild species can carry the virus and transmit it to domestic birds through direct contact. Once avian influenza enters a poultry farm, the spread accelerates due to close confinement and exposure to contaminated secretions. Free-range chickens are particularly vulnerable, as they are more likely to encounter infected wild birds.

The World Health Organization has documented 103 human cases of the virus between 2020 and January 2025, though no instances of human-to-human transmission have been reported. Spain detected two human cases between 2020 and 2024.

Beyond the public health concerns, outbreaks also pose significant economic and animal welfare challenges. Since July 18, 2025, Spain has lost its bird flu–free status, preventing the export of poultry products. Under EU regulations and national protocols, every outbreak results in the suspension of all farm operations, the culling of all poultry, and the destruction of feed, water, and other potentially contaminated materials.

Agricultural experts warn that prolonged restrictions on free-range farming could reshape Spain's poultry industry, pushing producers to adopt more biosecure indoor systems. Some fear this may also influence consumer preferences, especially in a country where demand for organic and free-range products has been steadily rising.