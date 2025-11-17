Trump Shifts His Position On Putin's War But Does Not Understand Its Motives Atlantic Council Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

He noted that Trump expected to find common ground with the Russian leader, believed it possible to restore relations if the war stopped, and even offered Russia certain incentives.

But Trump "does not understand, and never understood, the real motive of Putin's war, which is the consolidation of totalitarian power over his own society, and the destruction of Ukrainian national identity, as well as Russian territorial expansion", Karatnycky said.

According to him, Trump believes that Russia's actions were a reaction to Putin's poor relations with Western leaders.

Karatnycky emphasized that after numerous failed diplomatic contacts, Trump adopted tougher mechanisms, under which Europe must finance the purchase of weapons to support Ukraine. This approach allows him to satisfy his voters, who do not want American money spent, while also strengthening the U.S. defense industry.

Karatnycky noted that American air defense systems are being sold to European armed forces, and it is the Europeans who decide whether to use them for their own needs or transfer them to Ukraine.

He added that Trump has likely transferred day-to-day authority for intelligence sharing and targeting from the U.S. to NATO.

According to Karatnycky, in Trump's view, this philosophy opens the door to put heavy pressure on Putin, continue support for Ukraine, where the U.S. is not directly involved - which allows him, possibly, some kind of settlement in the future.

Commenting on Trump's statements about ending eight "wars", Karatnycky said he exaggerates his role, although countries do indeed view the United States as an arbiter and guarantor.

He cited, as examples, meetings between Central Asian leaders and Trump, as well as contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan with his participation, which demonstrate the erosion of Russian influence and the growing role of Washington.

Regarding the scandal involving sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, Karatnycky does not expect a serious political blow to the Republican Party. He stressed that the case concerns mainly Trump, who will no longer run for president, while potential candidates – Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio – will not face consequences.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 16, Trump held a telephone conversation with Putin, after which he announced that he would meet the Kremlin leader in Budapest to discuss the possibility of ending this inglorious war between Russia and Ukraine.

On October 31, the United States canceled the planned meeting in Budapest between the U.S. president and the Kremlin chief due to Russia's tough demands regarding Ukraine.