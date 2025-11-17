403
Forbes Ranks JPMC CEO Among Middle East's Strongest Executives For Third Year
Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) Forbes has named Abdel Wahab Al Rowwad, CEO of Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), among the Middle East's strongest chief executives for 2025, marking his third consecutive appearance on the list.
Forbes said its ranking, which included 100 leadership figures, highlighted executives who have driven economic transformation across the region's various sectors, particularly industry, financial services and banking.
According to Forbes, the roles of the Middle East's strongest chief executives extend beyond corporate management to shaping the future and linking efficiency with innovation. Their influence surpasses profit and financial indicators, positioning them as drivers in reshaping the region's economic power map.
