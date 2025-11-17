Vondu Enterprises, LLC Launches Free Device Loaner Program For Schools And Youth Organizations

MENAFN - GetNews) Applications Now Open for Fully Managed Educational Tablets







Memphis, TN - November 17, 2025 - Vondu Enterprises, LLC is excited to announce the official launch of its Educational Device Loaner Program, a new initiative offering free educational tablets to schools, after-school programs, and youth organizations across the country. The program is now open for applications, providing institutions with a no-cost way to expand access to safe, structured digital learning tools.

Each tablet is designed with safeguards to ensure a secure and controlled learning experience. Key features include:

Built-in parental control settings that prevent misuse

No internet browsing or web surfing, maintaining a protected environment

No access to the Google Play Store or external app downloads

Daily remote monitoring and oversight by Vondu Enterprises

Preloaded with Vondu-owned educational apps and games designed for engagement and learning

“We created this program to make reliable, safe digital tools accessible to as many children as possible,” said Warn Wilson Jr., Program Coordinator at Vondu Enterprises, LLC.“Many schools and youth organizations simply don't have the budget for large technology purchases. This program removes that burden completely and gives kids access to high-quality learning experiences at absolutely no cost.”

To stay active in the program, participating organizations are asked to use the tablets for 4–5 hours per week. The tablets are leased on a quarterly (90-day) basis, with options to renew at the end of each term or withdraw and reapply in the future.

Applications are now being accepted, and approved organizations can receive devices within 72 hours of confirmation.

How to Apply

Eligible schools and organizations can apply today using the official form:

About Vondu Enterprises, LLC

Vondu Enterprises is a technology-centered company focused on creating engaging digital tools, mobile apps, and youth-focused innovation. With a commitment to community impact, Vondu develops products and programs that inspire creativity, support learning, and expand access to modern technology for children nationwide.