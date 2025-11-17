Foothills Paving & Maintenance Introduces Eco-Friendly Paving Solutions For Colorado Properties

MENAFN - GetNews)



WHEAT RIDGE, CO - November 17, 2025 - Foothills Paving & Maintenance, Inc., a leading asphalt paving contractor in Colorado with over 25 years of experience, today announced the expansion of their comprehensive paving services to include environmentally sustainable options designed specifically for Colorado's unique climate conditions.

The new eco-friendly paving solutions include permeable pavers, recycled asphalt paving, and grass paver systems, providing Denver-area property owners with durable, environmentally responsible alternatives to traditional paving materials.

"As stewards of our Colorado community, we recognize the growing demand for sustainable infrastructure solutions that reduce environmental impact while maintaining exceptional performance," said Michael Johnson, President of Foothills Paving & Maintenance. "Our new eco-friendly paving options deliver the same Colorado-engineered durability our clients expect, while addressing important environmental concerns like stormwater management and heat island effect."

The expanded service offerings address multiple environmental challenges facing Colorado communities. Permeable paving systems allow natural water infiltration, reducing runoff during intense summer thunderstorms while helping replenish groundwater supplies. The innovative design performs exceptionally well in Denver's freeze-thaw environment, with flexible joints accommodating ground movement while the open-graded base provides space for ice expansion without damaging the surface.

Recycled asphalt paving, another sustainable option now available through Foothills Paving & Maintenance, incorporates reclaimed asphalt pavement from existing projects. This process reduces demand for virgin materials while diverting construction waste from landfills, all while maintaining performance characteristics comparable to traditional asphalt with the same flexibility and winter warming benefits that make asphalt well-suited to Colorado's climate.

For residential clients seeking maximum environmental benefit, Foothills Paving & Maintenance now offers grass paver systems that integrate vegetation with structural support. These systems use concrete or plastic grid structures supporting vehicle weight while allowing grass growth, significantly reducing impervious surface area while contributing to cooler property temperatures during summer months.

The company's expansion into sustainable paving solutions builds upon its established reputation for climate-specific expertise. Their team has completed specialized training in sustainable paving installation techniques, ensuring these eco-friendly alternatives deliver the same durability and longevity clients have come to expect from Foothills Paving & Maintenance.

"Every paving project in Colorado faces unique challenges from our extreme temperature fluctuations, heavy snowfall, and intense UV exposure," Johnson explained. "Our sustainable paving options are engineered specifically for these conditions, providing environmentally responsible solutions without compromising on performance or longevity."

While sustainable options typically involve higher initial costs-approximately 15-30% more than traditional materials-many Denver property owners find the environmental benefits and unique aesthetic appeal justify the investment. Additionally, these systems often qualify for local sustainability incentives and can contribute to improved property drainage, potentially reducing associated maintenance costs over time.

Foothills Paving & Maintenance continues to offer its complete range of traditional paving services, including asphalt sealcoating, infrared repair, crack sealing, and concrete services for residential, commercial, and municipal clients throughout the Denver metro area, the Foothills, and Northern Colorado.

About Foothills Paving & Maintenance, Inc.

Foothills Paving & Maintenance, Inc. delivers Colorado-engineered concrete and asphalt solutions for residential, commercial, and municipal clients, with services ranging from preventative maintenance to complete installations. Their industry affiliations and 25+ years of experience ensure exceptional quality and durability, specifically designed to withstand Colorado's challenging climate conditions. Based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, the company serves the Denver metro area, the Foothills, and Northern Colorado with their signature integrity and expertise.

For more information, please contact Michael Johnson at.

Contact Information:

Foothills Paving & Maintenance, Inc.

5040 Tabor St.

Wheat Ridge, CO

Phone: 303-462-5600

Website: