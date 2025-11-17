Silicone Adhesives Market Share, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate Ranking Analysis Report 2025-2030 Top Key Players Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews) The Silicone Adhesives market is expanding steadily, supported by growing demand in electronics, automotive, construction, and healthcare applications. Its superior heat resistance, durability, and flexibility drive widespread adoption. Leading players such as Dow, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Henkel, and 3M are advancing high-performance formulations to meet evolving industry needs and emerging technological trends.

The silicone adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 3.40 billion in 2025 to USD 4.09 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The Market Report highlights issues affecting the industry, including gross margin, cost, silicone adhesives market share, capacity utilization, income, capacity, and supply.

The silicone adhesives market is expected to grow due to its excellent bonding ability, heat resistance, and flexibility, which can be applied in numerous industries, such as building and construction, electronics, medical, and transportation. The development of electric vehicles, smart devices, sustainable building projects, and the growing need for lightweight, durable, and environmentally friendly materials will also contribute to the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure:

By type, the one-component segment accounted for a commendable market share in 2024

One-component type is the most rapidly expanding in the silicone adhesives market since it is simple to apply, does not necessitate mixing, and hardens at normal temperature, conserving time and effort. Its comfort, dependability, and applicability to construction, electronics, and automotive have made it desirable to end users. These adhesives provide reliable adhesion to diverse substrates, including glass, metal, plastics, and ceramics, and are known for their excellent electrical insulation, chemical resistance, and long shelf life.

PSA technology segment is expected to record a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The technology with a commendable CAGR in the silicone adhesives market is the pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) due to their ease of use, instant sticking with minimum pressure, and use on other surfaces without heat or solvents. They are common in tapes, labels, and others with a high value of bonding and easy removal. Their flexibility and increased demand in electronics, healthcare, and packaging make PSA a powerful and trusted option for most industries.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the silicone adhesives market in 2024

North America held the second-largest share of the silicone adhesives market in 2024 due to the high concentration of silicone adhesives demand in construction, automotive, healthcare, and electronics industries. There is also advanced R&D, a high adoption rate of new technology, and the increasing use of electric vehicles in the region. Moreover, stringent safety and environmental standards promote high-performance and durable adhesives, making it a prime market following Asia Pacific.

Silicone Adhesives Companies

The silicone adhesives market comprises major players, such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Elkem ASA (Norway), and KCC SILICONE CORPORATION (South Korea). Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the silicone adhesives market.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA produces, sells, and distributes home and beauty care products and provides advanced adhesive technology solutions. Since 2023, the company has been structured into two main business units: Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands. Serving as the operational company and the parent of the Henkel Group, Henkel's Adhesive Technologies unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance adhesives, sealants, and coatings. Within its three business segments: Mobility & Electronics, Packaging & Consumer Goods, and Craftsmen, Construction & Professional, it develops customer-focused solutions for a wide array of industrial applications, as well as for consumers and professional craftsmen.

Inquire Before Buying:

KCC SILICONE CORPORATION (South Korea)

KCC SILICONE CORPORATION is a leading South Korean silicone company and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of KCC Corporation, which was founded in 1958 as a building materials company and later expanded into coatings and advanced materials. In 2020, the company acquired the US-based silicone manufacturer Momentive Performance Materials, broadening its global production, sales, and R&D network across twelve countries, including the US, Germany, India, and Japan. It is the only South Korean company producing the full silicone value chain, from raw materials to secondary products.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.