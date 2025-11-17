403
Belgium Amb. To Kuwait Hails Exceptional Relations Between Two Countries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Kuwait, Christian Dooms, praised on Monday the "exceptional relations" between the two countries on all levels, particularly political and economic.
The remarks came during a speech delivered by Ambassador Dooms at a celebration held by the Embassy on his country's National Day.
The event was attended by the Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs, Ambassador Sadiq Marafi, as well as a number of heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of international organizations, and business leaders.
Ambassador Dooms added that the two countries enjoy strong and distinguished relations, especially at the economic and trade levels, with a trade volume of approximately EURO 925 million.
The ambassador noted the presence of numerous Belgian products in the Kuwaiti market, ranging from technological to food products.
Dooms also highlighted the presence of Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI), the international marketing arm of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), in the Kingdom of Belgium through its fuel stations and investments in several energy-related sectors.
While recalling his country's participation in the international coalition forces that liberated Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion, Ambassador Dooms highly commended the State of Kuwait's unwavering support for peace and dialogue, as well as its generous humanitarian aid around the world. (end)
