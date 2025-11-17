Not A Bus Or Taxi, Abu Dhabi Unveils World's First Modular Smart Vehicles

Abu Dhabi Transport Authority has announced the launch of the world's first modular smart vehicles in the emirate on 17 Monday, 2025.

They made the announcement during the ITC's participation in DRIFTx 2025, held as part of the inaugural“Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Week”.

Modular vehicles are distinguished by their ability to adapt to operational demand, connecting or detaching units based on the number of passengers or use case, improving traffic flow, reducing congestion, and minimising carbon emissions with exceptional efficiency.

Developed by NExT, this marks a transformative moment in global mobility policy and innovation. This recognition is grounded in rigorous scientific research, supported by published studies from leading institutions in New York and Abu Dhabi, as well as international awards and real-world trials that have demonstrated the system's potential to enhance road efficiency, improve sustainability, and increase flexibility in urban mobility.

ITC is leading this transformation in partnership with Emirates Driving Company (EDC), Liftango, and Paradigma Innovation Hub, to conduct the world's first pilot operation of these multi-unit modular smart vehicles on Yas Island, paving the way for a new era of intelligent transport in the capital.

Beyond improving road mobility, these vehicles serve as a transitional platform for developing smart operating systems and remote-control capabilities, part of ITC's long-term initiatives to gradually expand autonomous driving applications across Abu Dhabi.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the ITC, said,“The Integrated Transport Centre continues to reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for innovative mobility technologies through pioneering initiatives that tangibly enhance the transport system's efficiency and sustainability.

"The adoption of modular smart vehicles represents a strategic step forward in advancing the Emirate's vision for a more integrated and intelligent mobility ecosystem.”

Antonio Guadagnino, CIO of NexT, said, "We are thrilled to contribute with NExT to a concrete and immediately deployable solution that requires no new infrastructure to drastically reduce traffic congestion and enhance first and last mile services-two critical needs that we strongly believe will define mobility across Gulf countries for the next decade."