5-Day Paid Holiday For Sharjah Government Employees For 54Th Eid Al Etihad

Sharjah has announced the public holiday for government employees on the occasion of the 54th Union Day.

Monday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 2 have been declared as holidays, with official work resuming from Wednesday, December 3, the Sharjah Human Resources stated in its announcement.

This translates into a five-day holiday for public sector employees, who enjoy a usual three-day weekend falling on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the UAE government earlier today announced the holiday for public as well as private sector employees. December 1 and 2 - Monday and Tuesday - have been declared paid holidays for these employees.

The UAE's Ministry of Education also announced that private and public schools will get a holiday on December 1 and 2, which corresponds to Monday and Tuesday. Official working hours will resume from Wednesday, December 3.

In Sharjah, this would mean students will get a five-day break, while those from other emirates will be getting a four-day break.

A Cabinet resolution that took effect on January 1, 2025, allows certain public holidays in the UAE to be transferred to the start or end of the week if they fall on a weekday. While an earlier announcement had set Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3, as paid holiday for Eid Al Etihad, this year the holidays have been moved to Monday, December 1, and Tuesday, December 2.

The resolution, however, does not apply to Eid holidays; additionally, it can only be activated if the Cabinet issues a decision to this effect. A unified holiday policy implemented in the country for both public and private sector workers ensures all employees get equal number of breaks throughout the year.