EAA Foundation, FAO Launch Livestock Restocking Initiative To Strengthen Food Security In Sudan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education and development organisation, with the support of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), announced the launch of a vital livestock restocking initiative in Al Jazirah State.

The initiative aims to improve food security, enhance nutrition, and restore self-reliance for households affected by the ongoing crisis.

Sudan's livestock sector is a lifeline for millions, providing essential nutrition and a primary source of income. However, the escalation of conflict in Al Jazirah in 2023 resulted in the widespread loss of herds, leaving thousands of families without access to milk, meat, or the livelihoods they once depended on.

The new initiative addresses these urgent needs by helping families rebuild what was lost and strengthen their resilience in the face of prolonged instability.

Under this program, FAO will distribute 5,000 goats to 1,000 vulnerable pastoral and agro-pastoral households along the Al-Hiwaiwa canal, 60 per cent of whom are women-headed households. Each family will receive five goats (four females and one male) to help them re-establish productive herds capable of providing both nutrition and income. In addition, households will receive concentrated animal feed and mineral supplements designed to boost milk production and reduce acute malnutrition rates, particularly among children.

To ensure sustainability, the distribution will be complemented by targeted training on animal husbandry, feeding practices, and herd management, equipping communities with the knowledge and tools needed to grow their assets and secure long-term stability.

In this context, HE Acting Head of Humanitarian Programs and Projects at QFFD, Sheikha Muthayel Al-Thani said: "By supporting the acquisition of nutritional support and training, we are not just helping to rebuild herds, but restoring livelihoods, food security, and dignity to families impacted by conflict. This program underscores our commitment to uplifting communities through sustainable, community-driven solutions."

Commenting on the partnership, HE Head of Silatech Technical of the EAA Foundation, Noora Faisal Al-Thani, said: "Through our collaboration with FAO, we are committed to restoring livelihoods in a way that upholds dignity, strengthens resilience, and creates pathways to opportunity for the most affected families. This initiative reflects EAA's belief that sustainable development begins with the ability of communities to rebuild, recover, and thrive."

For his part, FAO Representative in Sudan Hongjie Yang said: "The timing of this restocking initiative is critical, and the needs on the ground are urgent. Supporting families in Al Jazirah to rebuild their herds is essential to strengthening their resilience and improving nutrition at a moment of profound humanitarian crisis."

This program is made possible through the generous support of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) as part of broader efforts to revitalise the Gezira Scheme, reinforce food security, and create meaningful economic opportunities for youth, helping to build a more stable and sustainable future for the people of Sudan.