11Th Rowad Entrepreneurship Conference Kicks Off

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani opened Monday the 11th edition of the Rowad Entrepreneurship Conference under the theme "Beyond Boundaries: Scaling, Sustaining, and Succeeding."

Following the opening, His Excellency toured the exhibition of companies accompanying the conference, where he was briefed on the key innovations and products presented by a group of participating local and international companies operating in various sectors.

Running from Nov. 17-19, 2025, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, the three-day event brings together senior government officials, public and private sector representatives, and leading entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from across the globe.

Organized in collaboration with the Young Entrepreneurs Club, this year's edition hosts the second "Young Entrepreneurs Media Forum," featuring participation from government and private organizations, media professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Reflecting on the conference launch, CEO of Qatar Development Bank Abdulrahman bin Hesham Al Sowaidi emphasized the significance of this year's edition. "Today's opening clearly demonstrates Rowad's pivotal role in supporting entrepreneurship and fostering innovation and creative thinking at the national and regional levels. The direct connections we've seen between companies and investors, and the knowledge sharing among experts and entrepreneurs, showcase this platform's unique ability to forge new pathways for collaboration across Qatar's business ecosystem."

He added: "Rowad's core mission is to create an environment where companies can access the knowledge, relationships, and opportunities they need to thrive. We want every innovator to gain valuable insights into market dynamics, enabling them to plan strategically and grow with confidence."

Bank officials indicated that this year's theme charts a strategic course for entrepreneurship, emphasizing excellence in business model development, market expansion, and leveraging sustainability and innovation as competitive differentiators that attract investment.

The 2025 edition offers a rich and diverse program. A startup exhibition features innovative solutions from 120 local and international companies, while the conference hosts over 100 speakers and experts, more than 30 specialized workshops, and over 15 panel discussions organized across four thematic tracks.

Sessions tackle critical topics for Qatar's entrepreneurial ecosystem: strategies for scaling operations and entering new markets, leveraging global demand to refine products and services, prioritizing sustainability, and embracing innovative solutions.

An interactive pitch platform allows entrepreneurs to present their ventures to investors and explore funding opportunities, while dedicated meetings between startups and investors facilitate partnership building and investment discussions.