U-17 World Cup: Qatari Crew To Officiate Ireland-Switzerland Match Tomorrow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: FIFA's Referees Committee assigned a Qatari officiating crew to oversee the Round of 16 match between Ireland and Switzerland at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025.

The game will be played Tuesday at Mohammed Ghanem Stadium in Aspire Zone.

The appointed Qatari refereeing team consists of Mohammed Ahmed Al Shammari as on-field referee and Khalid Al Ayed (first assistant referee) and Faisal Eid Al Shammari (second assistant referee).

This marks the fourth match officiated by the Qatari crew in the tournament. The same refereeing team previously officiated Switzerland vs. Cote d'Ivoire in the first round, England vs. Haiti in the second round, and El Salvador vs. Germany in the third round